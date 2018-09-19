You know what this Kavanaugh-Ford fiasco’s been missing? A celebrity-centric video!

Well, good news: The wait is over. Because this is a thing:

Trending

Christine Blasey Ford and her legal team have thus far failed to make a credible, evidence-based case against Brett Kavanaugh, but hey, her celebrity “sisters” say she’s credible so what more evidence do we need, really?

Yeah, we’re struggling to hold it together, too. Between the eye rolls and hysterical laughter, we’re a mess.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Related:

Alyssa Milano supports Christine Blasey Ford’s ‘brave decision’ — there’s just one problem

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amber TamblynAmerica FerreraAnita HillBrett KavanaughcelebritiesChristine Blasey FordEva LongoriaGabrielle Unionjulianne moorePaola Mendozasisters