Let there be no doubt: The Democrats are not interested in justice.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, had this to say about Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford reluctance to testify in a hearing set for next Monday:

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Judiciary Committee on why Christine Ford hasn’t agreed to testify yet: To have her be there without the FBI report…

How do you think she feels? I suspect she feels totally victimized. I don’t blame her — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 18, 2018

At this point, is there anyone who didn’t see that take coming?

Say it again. They have no intention of having her appear. Democrats know there is nothing the FBI can do here yet they are somehow allowed to put it out there without pushback. https://t.co/1LaAVxHYaM — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2018

"Ford won't appear until the FBI Investigates"

FBI – "This is not a federal investigative matter. There's nothing we can do"

"Kavanaugh should not be voted until the FBI concludes."

"Did you just hear what we said?" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2018

This is officially a pattern now.

This makes it sounds like @MazieHirono doubts that Ford is a reliable witness. cc: @JeffMerkley https://t.co/D5AiQJu5Br — Susan 🌎 (@shoshido) September 18, 2018

It's not an FBI matter. They know this. https://t.co/f5RFVV5Eqa — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 18, 2018

Of course they know it. And they don’t care.

Just make charges without the accused getting the right to respond. Now that's justice. https://t.co/29MnWyL8hK — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 18, 2018

At this point, for the Democrats, it’s not about getting to the bottom of what happened; it’s about dragging Brett Kavanaugh through the mud until he either bows out of his own accord or gets himself withdrawn from consideration for SCOTUS. In case Sen. Hirono hadn’t already made that clear, get a load of this:

Hirono on Ford:

The White House is victimizing this person. She has no obligation to appear at a smearing..I want to say to the men of this country, shut up and just step up and do the right thing — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 18, 2018

Oh.

This can’t be a real quote — Evets (@TheofficialGump) September 18, 2018

It’s real, all right:

"I just want to say to the men of this country just shut up and step up. Do the right thing for a change," Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) slams treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser. pic.twitter.com/ApVKqAc5xz — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 18, 2018

Mazie Hirono is not a serious person.

This is outrageous. — Cecil (@cecilmorgan3) September 18, 2018

Ummm. Who is doing the smearing here? — Jon LeDoyen (@jonledoyen) September 18, 2018

What about the treatment of Bret Kavanaugh? — m3875 (@marniehutchinso) September 18, 2018

Yes, every man is automatically guilty when accused of wrongdoing by a woman. Just accept your punishment — Chris (@ChrisMears00) September 18, 2018

Guilty until proven innocent — Jason (@DeeboCouch) September 18, 2018

@maziehirono In America we do NOT convict and punish individuals based on a mere allegation. — Kent Summers (@azroofer1) September 18, 2018

Whoa. "Just shut up and step up and do the right thing" is exactly *not* how I want to treat any allegation of serious misconduct, whether as a minor or as an adult. I assume there's something in between "let's not turn this into a smear of the accuser" and "just shut up." https://t.co/1AnqfqETV3 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2018