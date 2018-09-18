Let there be no doubt: The Democrats are not interested in justice.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, had this to say about Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford reluctance to testify in a hearing set for next Monday:

At this point, is there anyone who didn’t see that take coming?

This is officially a pattern now.

Of course they know it. And they don’t care.

At this point, for the Democrats, it’s not about getting to the bottom of what happened; it’s about dragging Brett Kavanaugh through the mud until he either bows out of his own accord or gets himself withdrawn from consideration for SCOTUS. In case Sen. Hirono hadn’t already made that clear, get a load of this:

Oh.

It’s real, all right:

Mazie Hirono is not a serious person.

