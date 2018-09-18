CREDO Mobile describes itself as “a company committed to progressive social change.” So committed, in fact, that they apparently have no time left over to brush up on their Constitution.



For some reason, Heidi Hess, co-director of CREDO’s advocacy arm CREDO Action, has decided to weigh in on the Kavanaugh-Ford case, as if we’re supposed to care what she thinks about it:

STATEMENT: "@SenatorCollins seems to have forgotten that Brett Kavanaugh is the one who has been accused of a crime, not Christine Blasey Ford," said CREDO Action Co-Director Heidi Hess. #StopKanavaugh #ChristineBlaseyFord #BelieveWomen #BelieveChristine — CREDO Mobile (@CREDOMobile) September 18, 2018

"Senate Republicans must not attempt to put Christine Blasey Ford on trial or otherwise use Monday's hearing to attack her character," Hess said. — CREDO Mobile (@CREDOMobile) September 18, 2018

"Christine Blasey Ford has offered an extremely credible account of sexual misconduct committed by Brett Kavanaugh," Hess continued. — CREDO Mobile (@CREDOMobile) September 18, 2018

Well, no. She hasn’t. But whatevs. Because according to Hess, Christine Blasey Ford doesn’t really have to be all that credible:

"The burden of proof rests exclusively with Brett Kavanaugh, who has shown repeatedly in recent weeks that he has no problem lying under oath to advance his career." — CREDO Mobile (@CREDOMobile) September 18, 2018

Dude.

This could not be more wrong. Wow. https://t.co/pWF3DDbhDe — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) September 18, 2018

The only one lying here is you. — Untraceable Mark 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) September 18, 2018

Either lying, or staggeringly ignorant. Maybe both.

And you seem to have forgotten that in this country the burden of proof lies on the accuser, not the accused. — Paul (@pjb438) September 18, 2018

I don’t think you know how “innocent until proven guilty” works…maybe you shouldn’t have an opinion on this until you take the time to learn how “due process” works. — Magna Carta (@geauxducks79) September 18, 2018

Burden of proof is on the Accuser, unless she’s claiming this happened in a country without due process. — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) September 18, 2018

That's not how our country works I smell a bad ratio coming your way pic.twitter.com/jHCGTOB7bl — Harold Godwinson (@BradMarshv1) September 18, 2018

Oh, we’re already there:

Well deserved, we’d say.