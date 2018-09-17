Looks like Sen. Susan Collins has had just about enough of this circus. Today, she’s calling on Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee:

Professor Ford and Judge Kavanaugh should both testify under oath before the Judiciary Committee. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 17, 2018

Seems reasonable.

The swing(?) vote has spoken. https://t.co/McvBx6DbAV — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) September 17, 2018

