We know this is no “open letter” signed by 200+ anonymous women who never knew either Brett Kavanaugh or his accuser Christine Blasey Ford, but it’s still something:

Former girlfriends defend Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/gsbyzhcwGy — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 17, 2018

New statements issued by "two women who dated" Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/q8xe4Po6aj — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 17, 2018

Not just any two women …

Statements from two women who dated Kavanaugh (both named Maura!) pic.twitter.com/XpkZ5wtaVH — Tessa Berenson (@tcberenson) September 17, 2018

Dude.

GP BREAKING: Kavanaugh discriminated against most women, only dated women named Maura! https://t.co/z3P6pyIoKg — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 17, 2018

Throw the book at him!

In all seriousness, though, look for lefties to dismiss these women’s statements just as they’ve done with the letter signed by 65 women who actually knew Kavanaugh.

Will this be brushed off? Media keeps saying these letters amount to “well, he didn’t try to rape me!” But they’re character witnesses who actually knew Kavanaugh at the age he was alleged to have been such a monster. https://t.co/C33oheSBF7 — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) September 17, 2018

Well, in any event: