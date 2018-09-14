The past 24 hours or so have shined a glaring spotlight on the Democratic Party, revealing a great deal — and none of it has been good. The Democrats’ conduct with regard to Brett Kavanaugh has been nothing short of shameful, but with Dianne Feinstein’s “letter” revelation yesterday, it’s crossed over into full-blown appalling.

Christopher Scalia, son of late SCOTUS Justice Antonin Scalia, puts the Democrats’ behavior in pretty damning perspective:

With the handling of this mysterious letter, along with Harris’s coy questions about Kavanaugh’s conversations, Democrats are embracing the Trumpian technique of character assassination by insinuation. — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) September 14, 2018

They’ve embraced everything they profess to be against.

Wait. You mean Ted Cruz's dad didn't really help kill JFK? Success breeds imitation. https://t.co/7HNAdS4fSp — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 14, 2018

To be fair, though:

That's been a Democrat tactic since way before Trump. — RemoteDesktopSupport (@InfernalDante86) September 14, 2018

Which actually raises another possibility. Instapundit proposes an alternative explanation:

Or maybe it was the other way around. https://t.co/Pb45g6p1fq — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) September 14, 2018

Well, Trump was a Democrat until a few years ago … maybe he was just learning from the best.