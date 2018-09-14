The past 24 hours or so have shined a glaring spotlight on the Democratic Party, revealing a great deal — and none of it has been good. The Democrats’ conduct with regard to Brett Kavanaugh has been nothing short of shameful, but with Dianne Feinstein’s “letter” revelation yesterday, it’s crossed over into full-blown appalling.

Christopher Scalia, son of late SCOTUS Justice Antonin Scalia, puts the Democrats’ behavior in pretty damning perspective:

They’ve embraced everything they profess to be against.

To be fair, though:

Which actually raises another possibility. Instapundit proposes an alternative explanation:

Well, Trump was a Democrat until a few years ago … maybe he was just learning from the best.

