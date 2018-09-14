It’s all happening! Early last month, Donald Trump likened Paul Manafort to a put-upon Al Capone:

Looking back on history, who was treated worse, Alfonse Capone, legendary mob boss, killer and “Public Enemy Number One,” or Paul Manafort, political operative & Reagan/Dole darling, now serving solitary confinement – although convicted of nothing? Where is the Russian Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

And now, Manafort’s entered into a “cooperation agreement” with the DOJ:

#Breaking: Paul Manafort has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department. Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann told the judge his plea agreement is a "cooperation agreement," and the other charges they will drop at sentencing at "or at the agreement of successful cooperation." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 14, 2018

BREAKING: Prosecutors say Paul Manafort's plea deal includes 17 page cooperation agreement. — justin jouvenal (@jjouvenal) September 14, 2018

Paul Manafort plea deal: • Will serve no more than 10 years in prison • Will forfeit $46 million in assets (Mueller investigation has cost roughly $20 million to date) • Will cooperate with federal prosecutorshttps://t.co/xlVvV7vHSr — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 14, 2018

For what it’s worth:

Statement from @PressSec on Paul Manafort’s plea deal and cooperation agreement: “This had absolutely nothing to do with the President or his victorious 2016 Presidential campaign. It is totally unrelated.” — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 14, 2018

OK then.

How quickly does the narrative go from, "That Mueller is so mean to Paul Manafort!" to "Paul Manafort is such a RAT!" — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 14, 2018

Stay tuned!

