Dianne Feinstein’s already got one foot in the grave … might as well get the other one in there, too:

NEW Stmt from Spox for Judiciary Cmte Ranking Member @SenFeinstein: “Senator Feinstein was given information about Judge Kavanaugh through a third party. The Senator took these allegations seriously and believed they should be public.” Full Stmt: pic.twitter.com/KD1d7fjaUX — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 14, 2018

Feinstein took the allegations so seriously that she did nothing about them for two months, until she realized that Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation was all but a done deal.

This comes after her opponent in her re-election race began attacking her handling of this https://t.co/xzlxQqNfJ8 — Blake Hounshell (powered by blockchain) (@blakehounshell) September 14, 2018

Coincidence, we’re sure.

Completely non-responsive to question why Feinstein didn't work through committee process and instead did 11th-hour leak. https://t.co/MkMGLq6kIZ — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 14, 2018

Feinstein didn’t keep the letter under wraps out of the goodness of her heart or any sense of moral obligation. This was a purely political play.

Dirty Democrats playing dirty tricks. — Zeno Goldblum (@GrippleDeGrap) September 14, 2018

That's b.s. Why did she turn it over the FBI….YESTERDAY? Why not in July? Why not question him in closed session?? Total smear — Bill Tsamis (@BillTsamis) September 14, 2018

She sat on it for 2 months but now it’s ok for her to break that promise? — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 14, 2018

Pathetic last ditch effort to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation from one of the dumbest, scummiest members of the US Senate. Absolutely disgusting smear. — Skeeter Jackson (@midwestmalcolm) September 14, 2018

In short:

