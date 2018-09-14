Dianne Feinstein’s already got one foot in the grave … might as well get the other one in there, too:
NEW statement from @SenFeinstein’s spokesman pic.twitter.com/kdaTV9LCnd
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 14, 2018
NEW Stmt from Spox for Judiciary Cmte Ranking Member @SenFeinstein: “Senator Feinstein was given information about Judge Kavanaugh through a third party. The Senator took these allegations seriously and believed they should be public.”
Full Stmt: pic.twitter.com/KD1d7fjaUX
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 14, 2018
Feinstein took the allegations so seriously that she did nothing about them for two months, until she realized that Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation was all but a done deal.
This comes after her opponent in her re-election race began attacking her handling of this https://t.co/xzlxQqNfJ8
— Blake Hounshell (powered by blockchain) (@blakehounshell) September 14, 2018
Coincidence, we’re sure.
Completely non-responsive to question why Feinstein didn't work through committee process and instead did 11th-hour leak. https://t.co/MkMGLq6kIZ
— Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 14, 2018
Feinstein didn’t keep the letter under wraps out of the goodness of her heart or any sense of moral obligation. This was a purely political play.
Dirty Democrats playing dirty tricks.
— Zeno Goldblum (@GrippleDeGrap) September 14, 2018
That's b.s. Why did she turn it over the FBI….YESTERDAY? Why not in July? Why not question him in closed session?? Total smear
— Bill Tsamis (@BillTsamis) September 14, 2018
She sat on it for 2 months but now it’s ok for her to break that promise?
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 14, 2018
Pathetic last ditch effort to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation from one of the dumbest, scummiest members of the US Senate. Absolutely disgusting smear.
— Skeeter Jackson (@midwestmalcolm) September 14, 2018
In short:
***
