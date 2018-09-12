Word of advice: You might want to stock up on popcorn before reading any further.

In a recent interview, Susan Sarandon credited Trump — albeit indirectly — with inspiring more women and people of color to run for political office:

Donald Trump has, if anything, inspired more women and people of color to run for office, says actress Susan Sarandon #VarietyStudio presented by @att at #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/eVIsI9kAWe — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2018

And Debra Messing can’t deal. No, seriously. She can’t. She’s ripping the gloves off and throwing down:

STFU SUSAN. Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children https://t.co/UuXLLdahaB — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

INDEFINITELY in internment camps with their new policy, DESTROYING all attempts to protect our environment (yes the water you properted to care about), endangered animals, taking away women’s ACCESS to health care and legal abortion, trying to block POC from Voting with extreme — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

Judges who will support jerrymandering efforts, not to mention destroying ALL good will and allied relationships across the Globe. Oh, and lest you forget Syria, Crimea, and putting PRO-RUSSIA agenda BEFORE the United States best interests. YES, do go on — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

But enough about what happened on Obama’s watch.

And LAUD the effect Trump has had. Out of DESPERATION & PANIC for the DESTRUCTION of the Soul of our country. But you don’t want to look at THAT part of the equation. Because then you’d have to admit you were dead WRONG running around bellowing that HRC was more dangerous than — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

Trump. Only a self righteous, narcissist would continue to spout off and not – in the face of Americans’ pain and agony -be contrite and apologize for your part in this catastrophe. But, you do you Susan. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

Will Susan respond? We can only hope so. There’s nothing quite like a good, old-fashioned lefty catfight.