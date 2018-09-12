Word of advice: You might want to stock up on popcorn before reading any further.

In a recent interview, Susan Sarandon credited Trump — albeit indirectly — with inspiring more women and people of color to run for political office:

And Debra Messing can’t deal. No, seriously. She can’t. She’s ripping the gloves off and throwing down:

Trending

But enough about what happened on Obama’s watch.

Will Susan respond? We can only hope so. There’s nothing quite like a good, old-fashioned lefty catfight.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Debra MessingDonald TrumpSusan Sarandon