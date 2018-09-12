While snowflakes are busy melting down over Norm Macdonald’s rather reasonable take on #MeToo, actor-comedian Chris D’Elia isn’t buying into the hysteria:

Got that, Jimmy Fallon and “The Tonight Show”?

I agree 100%. — DJ (@DJGMOTO) September 12, 2018

I couldn’t agree MORE!!!! — Ryan (@rrf81) September 12, 2018

I don't understand how Norm Macdonald gets in trouble for saying something we'd all expect to come out of Norm Macdonald's mouth. — Brent Byard (@BrentByard) September 12, 2018

He’s 100% serious here, and he’s right — Ty Sallee (@tysallee) September 12, 2018

everyone is so freaking uptight. This is why they are killing comedy! — (((NameThisProfile))) 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) September 12, 2018

SJWs ruin everything.

This will go over well — Laura Dern Fan Account (@JaLouNav) September 12, 2018

Something tells us D’Elia doesn’t give a crap what people will think.