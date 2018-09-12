As Twitchy told you, ThinkProgress got fact-checked on Facebook by the conservative Weekly Standard, who caught them in a bald-faced lie about Brett Kavanaugh.

Based on the name “Reliable Sources” alone, you’d think that Brian Stelter’s CNN show would be committed to factual accuracy. So the “Reliable Sources” newsletter should be applauding Facebook for giving the Weekly Standard the opportunity to hold ThinkProgress accountable for their lie, right?

Wrong:

CNN puts #FactsFirst … unless those facts make liberals look bad.

What else is new?

Yep.

