As Twitchy told you earlier, Roll Call decided that this cartoon was an appropriate way to commemorate 9/11:
There are bad cartoons, and then there's this. pic.twitter.com/8qo9IYoxPv
— David Freddoso (@freddoso) September 11, 2018
Apparently Maine’s Independent Sen. Angus King was picking up what that garbage cartoon was putting down, because here’s what he said at a 9/11 memorial event:
WATCH: Sen. Angus King compares Sept. 11 attacks to Russian hackers while speaking at a 9/11 Remembrance event in Lewiston, Maine. pic.twitter.com/WUtJxJVv5c
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 11, 2018
Hell doesn’t get much fresher than that.
#Headdesk https://t.co/kL7ltIgw3u
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 11, 2018
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 11, 2018
Idiot.
— Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) September 11, 2018
That’s putting it mildly.
Unbelievable
— Paul Graham (@3moon_light) September 11, 2018
Disgraceful
— lulu hall (@luluhall13) September 11, 2018
Shame on him.
— Turbo (@turbocheetoh) September 11, 2018
No comparison. What a hack. https://t.co/xgruu2CTkA
— Just Brad (@bradcundiff) September 11, 2018
Wow. How unbelievably disrespectful to the victims of 9/11.
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 11, 2018
I don't know why it's so difficult to say that Russian hacking was bad, an attack on our country, and not all comparable to the deaths of thousands of Americans https://t.co/yZ7Ung8M3b
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 11, 2018
Jesus what the hell is wrong with these people
— #PatriotsFight (@TerriNiece) September 11, 2018
Asked … and answered:
People have lost their god damned minds. https://t.co/nYsoNlX9OK
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 11, 2018
True story.