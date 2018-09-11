As Twitchy told you earlier, Roll Call decided that this cartoon was an appropriate way to commemorate 9/11:

There are bad cartoons, and then there's this. pic.twitter.com/8qo9IYoxPv — David Freddoso (@freddoso) September 11, 2018

Apparently Maine’s Independent Sen. Angus King was picking up what that garbage cartoon was putting down, because here’s what he said at a 9/11 memorial event:

WATCH: Sen. Angus King compares Sept. 11 attacks to Russian hackers while speaking at a 9/11 Remembrance event in Lewiston, Maine. pic.twitter.com/WUtJxJVv5c — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 11, 2018

Hell doesn’t get much fresher than that.

Idiot. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) September 11, 2018

That’s putting it mildly.

Unbelievable — Paul Graham (@3moon_light) September 11, 2018

Disgraceful — lulu hall (@luluhall13) September 11, 2018

Shame on him. — Turbo (@turbocheetoh) September 11, 2018

No comparison. What a hack. https://t.co/xgruu2CTkA — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) September 11, 2018

Wow. How unbelievably disrespectful to the victims of 9/11. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 11, 2018

I don't know why it's so difficult to say that Russian hacking was bad, an attack on our country, and not all comparable to the deaths of thousands of Americans https://t.co/yZ7Ung8M3b — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 11, 2018

Jesus what the hell is wrong with these people — #PatriotsFight (@TerriNiece) September 11, 2018

Asked … and answered:

People have lost their god damned minds. https://t.co/nYsoNlX9OK — RBe (@RBPundit) September 11, 2018

True story.