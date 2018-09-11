As Twitchy told you earlier, Roll Call decided that this cartoon was an appropriate way to commemorate 9/11:

Apparently Maine’s Independent Sen. Angus King was picking up what that garbage cartoon was putting down, because here’s what he said at a 9/11 memorial event:

Hell doesn’t get much fresher than that.

That’s putting it mildly.

Asked … and answered:

True story.

