Tensions are high enough on Twitter already. On 9/11, they’re even higher. So the last thing we need today is more gasoline on the fire.

Too bad Tomi Lahren evidently missed the memo:

Look up “not helpful” in the encyclopedia, and you’ll find a picture of Tomi Lahren. What on earth was she thinking with that tweet, assuming she was thinking at all?

Trending

Oops.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 9-11National AnthemNFLTomi Lahren