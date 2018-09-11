Tensions are high enough on Twitter already. On 9/11, they’re even higher. So the last thing we need today is more gasoline on the fire.

Too bad Tomi Lahren evidently missed the memo:

17 years ago Americans of all races, backgrounds, and political affiliations came together under the flag to comfort one another, hold our nation together and fight for our values as Americans. Today we have high-paid athletes who refuse to even stand to honor those values. Sad. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 11, 2018

Look up “not helpful” in the encyclopedia, and you’ll find a picture of Tomi Lahren. What on earth was she thinking with that tweet, assuming she was thinking at all?

Can you please not https://t.co/wY0Mt8MCnC — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) September 11, 2018

yeah so this is what we are not gonna do today pic.twitter.com/LNaNh5RkJo — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 11, 2018

This has nothing to do with 9/11 ?🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ — London C 👑 (@chavail_lc) September 11, 2018

You started so well… And then you managed to fail again 🙄 — Ian G (@Eyeseegee) September 11, 2018

Classic Tomi, you start off with something nice then spoil it. — Ben Heppner (@whatsben) September 11, 2018

Damn, started out so positive, and then…..you blew it. — Laurel (@LaurelS52) September 11, 2018

Right here is when you should have hit "tweet." pic.twitter.com/XwxGWJWsUK — neontaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) September 11, 2018

Oops.

Stop making today political. FFS! — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) September 11, 2018

What a roundabout way to complain about the NFL under the guise of a 9/11 tribute. — 🇺🇸Alicia🇺🇸 (@aliciaroy605) September 11, 2018

This is a garbage take. The 3000 innocent Americans who died at the hands of terrorists 17 years ago are not pawns to be exploited to push your political hobbyhorse. Everyone pissed off at Joe Scarborough should be just as pissed off at Tomi Lahren for doing the same damn thing. https://t.co/Oq8S2euVrW — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 11, 2018

GFY, dumbass. — Imperial Buttload (@MetricButtload) September 11, 2018

