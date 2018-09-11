As Twitchy told you earlier, John Fugelsang brought his trademark class and sensitivity to Twitter today with this tweet commemorating 9/11:

He got smacked around for that smug asshattery — and deservedly so. But Jim Treacher couldn’t help but detect flaming hypocrisy on top of the asshattery:

These guys are never this nit-picky when it's time to blame the NRA for a shooting. https://t.co/kofcdWEDiU pic.twitter.com/MiTjfp0dTF — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 11, 2018

They sure aren’t.

Deranged rightwing racist easily gets gun, kills 9, and somehow it's all about a flag. Well played, @NRA. #ConfederateTakeDown — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 10, 2015

Hi, we're the NRA. We do all we can to let criminals and deranged people easily get guns. Which is why you should arm yourself. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 25, 2015

NRA reminds you that 49 dead clubgoers & 25 dead Sandy Hook kids are just the price America has to pay so the Omar Mateens can buy AR-15s. $ — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 13, 2016

Guns don't kill people but NRA people who own Congress people make it easier for deranged people to easily kill innocent people. With guns. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) December 14, 2016

NRA & GOP remind you that 49 dead in an Orlando nightclub, 26 dead at Sandy Hook & 17 dead at a FLA High School are just the price America has to pay so the next Nikolas Cruz can still easily buy an AR-15.#TuesdayThoughts — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 20, 2018

Amazing how that works, isn’t it?