As Twitchy told you earlier, John Fugelsang brought his trademark class and sensitivity to Twitter today with this tweet commemorating 9/11:

He got smacked around for that smug asshattery — and deservedly so. But Jim Treacher couldn’t help but detect flaming hypocrisy on top of the asshattery:

They sure aren’t.

Amazing how that works, isn’t it?

