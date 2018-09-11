As Twitchy told you earlier, John Fugelsang brought his trademark class and sensitivity to Twitter today with this tweet commemorating 9/11:
Seventeen years ago today America was attacked by zero Afghans, zero Iranians and zero Iraqis. #NeverForget #September11th #911Anniversary #911Day #Sept11
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 11, 2018
He got smacked around for that smug asshattery — and deservedly so. But Jim Treacher couldn’t help but detect flaming hypocrisy on top of the asshattery:
These guys are never this nit-picky when it's time to blame the NRA for a shooting. https://t.co/kofcdWEDiU pic.twitter.com/MiTjfp0dTF
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 11, 2018
They sure aren’t.
Deranged rightwing racist easily gets gun, kills 9, and somehow it's all about a flag. Well played, @NRA. #ConfederateTakeDown
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 10, 2015
Hi, we're the NRA. We do all we can to let criminals and deranged people easily get guns. Which is why you should arm yourself.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 25, 2015
Here's what happens next – #UCCShooting #Columbine #NRA #p2 #gunsense pic.twitter.com/vuDXC7OQwF
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 1, 2015
NRA reminds you that 49 dead clubgoers & 25 dead Sandy Hook kids are just the price America has to pay so the Omar Mateens can buy AR-15s. $
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 13, 2016
Guns don't kill people but NRA people who own Congress people make it easier for deranged people to easily kill innocent people. With guns.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) December 14, 2016
NRA & GOP remind you that 49 dead in an Orlando nightclub, 26 dead at Sandy Hook & 17 dead at a FLA High School are just the price America has to pay so the next Nikolas Cruz can still easily buy an AR-15.#TuesdayThoughts
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 20, 2018
Amazing how that works, isn’t it?
Because narrative
— TX Bill (@GOT_TXBill) September 11, 2018