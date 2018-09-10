ACU Chair Matt Schlapp is pretty firmly in the Trump Tank.
Just been listening to @mschlapp attempt to convince MSNBC's @KatyTurNBC that it's a "moral" judgment to say that the president lies and lies and lies. He failed.
— ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) September 10, 2018
And Tom Arnold seems to think that’s reason enough to rally the mob:
it's time for someone get in @mschlapp face when he starts that BS
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 10, 2018
Taking a page from Maxine Waters’ book, we see. Not the best look, Tom.
Threatening violence are you? 🤔
— AusTexican (@AusTexican) September 10, 2018
Are you threatening violence?
What a tough guy you are! https://t.co/qtReOxAl01
— Meech (@michi83) September 10, 2018
Come get in my face you creep! Who do you think you are suggesting that getting in anyone's face is acceptable behavior?!
— Karen Long (@kaci1951) September 10, 2018