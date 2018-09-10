ACU Chair Matt Schlapp is pretty firmly in the Trump Tank.

Just been listening to @mschlapp attempt to convince MSNBC's @KatyTurNBC that it's a "moral" judgment to say that the president lies and lies and lies. He failed. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) September 10, 2018

And Tom Arnold seems to think that’s reason enough to rally the mob:

it's time for someone get in @mschlapp face when he starts that BS — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 10, 2018

Taking a page from Maxine Waters’ book, we see. Not the best look, Tom.

Threatening violence are you? 🤔 — AusTexican (@AusTexican) September 10, 2018

Are you threatening violence? What a tough guy you are! https://t.co/qtReOxAl01 — Meech (@michi83) September 10, 2018