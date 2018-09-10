If nothing else, the Left’s unhinged crusade against Brett Kavanaugh has been incredibly revealing. There is evidently no low to which they will not stoop to try to prevent the inevitable.

Over the weekend, morally reprehensible Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted out a deceptively edited video to make it look like Kavanaugh was referring to birth control as “abortion-inducing drugs”:

Kavanaugh chooses his words very carefully, and this is a dog whistle for going after birth control. He was nominated for the purpose of taking away a woman’s constitutionally protected right to make her own health care decisions. Make no mistake – this is about punishing women. pic.twitter.com/zkBjXzIvQI — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 7, 2018

Make no mistake: Harris was lying through her teeth.

.@PolitiFact: “Did Brett Kavanaugh call birth control abortion-inducing drugs? No. We rate this statement False.” So when will @SenKamalaHarris delete her false tweet that currently has 15000 retweets & counting?https://t.co/D1qPLRBHRH — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 10, 2018

Today, it’s Harris’ Democratic colleague Tammy Duckworth’s turn:

Throughout his career, Judge Kavanaugh has consistently ruled against the disability community. I have no doubt he will make it harder for us to fight discrimination and access quality health care and education if confirmed to the Supreme Court. https://t.co/EKsnQ141mN #SCOTUS — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) September 10, 2018

We’ll say this much for Tammy Duckworth. She certainly uses a lot of words. Unfortunately for her, none of them prove her case about Brett Kavanaugh:

And I worry that rather than making progress, the hellish, relentless discrimination of pre-ADA America could become a reality once again for me and for millions of other people with disabilities if Judge Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court. Judge Kavanaugh has shown us what he believes about disabled Americans. In Tarlow v. D.C., he ruled that those with mental disabilities shouldn’t have the right to make medical decisions about their own bodies. In Baloch v. Kempthorne, he declared that businesses’ profits are more important than our health. And in Johnson v. Interstate Management Company, he decided that it’s okay for employers to discriminate against us, too.

The cases are different, the plaintiffs change, but one fact remains the same: Judge Kavanaugh’s rulings make clear that he’s just not concerned whether we’re able to go to school, get decent health care, eat at a restaurant like anyone else or even earn a livable wage.

Pathetic. But you do you, Tammy.

I'm again disappointed that our political culture compels someone as awesome as Tammy Duckworth to lie like this https://t.co/8WTN94bIKo — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 10, 2018

Don’t blame “our political culture” for Duckworth’s decision to lie; that one rests squarely on her shoulders.

Provide evidence please. Or else GTFO — H_R (@OttoWeinert) September 10, 2018

I am extremely disappointed in your maligning of the Justice. You of all people should rise above. If you can prove you heinous comments have merit then please reach out to media like @chicagotribune and we all want the facts. I expect any justice to rule against unlawful laws. — Illinois is broke and corrupt (@IsIllinois) September 10, 2018

Betting that no one is actually going to take the trouble to read and understand the cases before expressing outrage eh?

Sadly, probably a safe bet for people who like this tweet. — sharkysdad (@SharkysDad) September 10, 2018

Well there's more fear tactics & misinformation. Why do dems try so consistently to scare their fellows? Word manipulation, half truths it's so pathetic. — ❌Robert Carter❌ (@Robert68270845) September 10, 2018