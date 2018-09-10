Is Brian Stelter getting a cut of the sales of Bob Woodward’s decidedly unflattering new book about the Trump presidency? Because he’s pimping “Fear” like his life depends on it:

Trending

Just in case you thought for a second that Brian Stelter was concerned about maintaining at least a façade of objectivity.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bob WoodwardBrian StelterDonald Trumpfear