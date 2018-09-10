Is Brian Stelter getting a cut of the sales of Bob Woodward’s decidedly unflattering new book about the Trump presidency? Because he’s pimping “Fear” like his life depends on it:

Thank you, magical book fairy, for dropping this on my desk today… and thank you, @JamieStelter, for making this cake for Rosh Hashanah. Perfect rainy day combo pic.twitter.com/gs06YHo6ac — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2018

Breaking: Simon & Schuster is printing 1 million copies of Bob Woodward's "Fear" to keep up with demand. "Fear" is already one of the best selling books of the year, and it's not even out til tomorrow. Here's my full story with @jamiegangel https://t.co/jvdVthY9F1 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2018

"FEAR" is not just a U.S. bestseller. It's also No. 1 online in Canada, the UK and Germany. And foreign rights to the book have been sold in 16 countries ahead of publication day. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2018

"Fear" publisher @simonschuster: "We have reprinted six times for a total of seven to meet extraordinary demand — that will put one million books in print before we've even gone on sale." https://t.co/csSq7EVfyw — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2018

Just in case you thought for a second that Brian Stelter was concerned about maintaining at least a façade of objectivity.