Of all the letters of the alphabet, “D” may be the most powerful. In case that wasn’t already clear before, today, Ari Fleischer offered up some pretty compelling evidence:

It’s also worth noting that Charlie Savage, who helped spin Elena Kagan’s reluctance to offer opinions, also tried to make a “bombshell” out of a Kavanaugh nothingburger:

But there’s not a bias problem. No sirree.

