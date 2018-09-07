Of all the letters of the alphabet, “D” may be the most powerful. In case that wasn’t already clear before, today, Ari Fleischer offered up some pretty compelling evidence:

It’s so much easier to be a Democrat than a Republican when being covered by the MSM. pic.twitter.com/9Ypmo8Yva1 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 6, 2018

Welp.

Wow, this is priceless! — Brandon Froedge (@BrandonFroedge) September 7, 2018

It’s also worth noting that Charlie Savage, who helped spin Elena Kagan’s reluctance to offer opinions, also tried to make a “bombshell” out of a Kavanaugh nothingburger:

A bombshell from @charlie_savage on the confidential Kavanaugh documents https://t.co/J0OIudQhxR — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 6, 2018

It's only a bombshell if you're an idiot who can't grasp the simple reality that what Kavanaugh said is an undeniable fact about the Supreme Court. There's no such thing as "settled law" to a body with total authority to overturn previous rulings. https://t.co/MFasPYIs4N — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 6, 2018

But there’s not a bias problem. No sirree.