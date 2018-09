Barack Obama said a lot of ridiculous stuff today. This might be the most ridiculous:

“We don’t need a messiah,” Obama says — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 7, 2018

Sure, Mr. “We Are The Ones We’ve Been Waiting For.” Whatever you say, buddy.

Self awareness level 0 — Angela (@angela0917) September 7, 2018

guess he forgot his 2008 campaign — AJ (@AJDorsey) September 7, 2018

"We don't need a Messiah" says Obama, the Messiah — thomas✝️♂️ (@thomasjxr7) September 7, 2018

Was he able to maintain a straight face while saying this? — Sect 35, Row 72 (@md_schmidt) September 7, 2018

Because we sure as hell weren’t able to maintain a straight face while we were reading it.