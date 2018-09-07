Barack Obama’s midterm campaigning speech has been chock-full of hot garbage. Go ahead and throw this one on the pile:

Obama: “If you don’t like what’s going on right now, and you shouldn’t, do not complain, don’t hashtag, don’t get anxious, don’t retreat, don’t binge on whatever it is you’re binging on, don’t lose yourself in ironic detachment, don’t put your head in the sand, don’t boo. Vote.” pic.twitter.com/atGjwrsVOq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 7, 2018

Don’t. Hashtag. In case there was any doubt, Barack Obama doesn’t just believe you’re stupid; he thinks you’ve got no capacity for memory, too.

He did. He really, really did.

The hashtagging stuff is bad enough. But for Barack Effing Obama to stand up there all self-righteous and tell Americans “do not complain, don’t hashtag, don’t get anxious, don’t retreat, don’t binge on whatever it is you’re binging on, don’t lose yourself in ironic detachment, don’t put your head in the sand, don’t boo” when he spent his entire presidency doing exactly that — and egging the Left on to do the same — is nothing short of infuriating.