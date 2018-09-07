The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, who you might remember from the Journolist days, has a “constant question” regarding the media:
My constant question: Would Dems be seen as “on message” if there was a TV channel — let’s call it Hedgehog News — relentlessly amplifying their issues and granting easy interviews? https://t.co/bsoqsqMkdq
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 7, 2018
Screenshotted for posterity, since he deleted for some reason:
If there was a TV channel?
Ummmm…. https://t.co/qMwXV4NPY8
— Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) September 7, 2018
If? Did you actually say “if”?!??
— Shrillbilly (@Shrillbilly) September 7, 2018
You mean if there were only one? https://t.co/AApI4AeTlF
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 7, 2018
Only one?
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 7, 2018
C’mon, Dave.
Are you serious? Ha!!!!
— Joe's Garage (@WeNeedPlaymakrs) September 7, 2018
Guess you never watched MSNBC or CNN… ever. https://t.co/GdtO2Yv83k
— Meech (@michi83) September 7, 2018
All NBC News channels & CNN.
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 7, 2018
We go live to MSNBC for the answer…
— Remember Scalia (@469Matt) September 7, 2018
You've really never heard of MSNBC?
— J E (@jermsguy) September 7, 2018
Dave knows MSNBC exists.
He's playing stupid. https://t.co/ronYsgRhvh
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 7, 2018
Conveniently, he’s had plenty of practice.