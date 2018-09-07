The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, who you might remember from the Journolist days, has a “constant question” regarding the media:

My constant question: Would Dems be seen as “on message” if there was a TV channel — let’s call it Hedgehog News — relentlessly amplifying their issues and granting easy interviews? https://t.co/bsoqsqMkdq — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 7, 2018

Screenshotted for posterity, since he deleted for some reason:

If there was a TV channel?

If? Did you actually say “if”?!?? — Shrillbilly (@Shrillbilly) September 7, 2018

You mean if there were only one? https://t.co/AApI4AeTlF — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 7, 2018

Only one? — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 7, 2018

C’mon, Dave.

Are you serious? Ha!!!! — Joe's Garage (@WeNeedPlaymakrs) September 7, 2018

Guess you never watched MSNBC or CNN… ever. https://t.co/GdtO2Yv83k — Meech (@michi83) September 7, 2018

All NBC News channels & CNN. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 7, 2018

We go live to MSNBC for the answer… — Remember Scalia (@469Matt) September 7, 2018

You've really never heard of MSNBC? — J E (@jermsguy) September 7, 2018

Dave knows MSNBC exists. He's playing stupid. https://t.co/ronYsgRhvh — RBe (@RBPundit) September 7, 2018

Conveniently, he’s had plenty of practice.