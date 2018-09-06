OK, we knew ThinkProgress “justice editor” Ian Millhiser was unstable, but wow. Brett Kavanaugh’s inevitable confirmation may just send him to the nuthouse once and for all if this tweet is any indication:

Cocaine is a helluva drug.

You doing okay over there, buddy? https://t.co/UNASDKbaEs — Alyssa E. Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) September 6, 2018

Clearly not.

Try this again but with bigger font. https://t.co/1H6BeDP6By — Federalist Musket 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 6, 2018

It's very weird that men like this obsess over abortion so much… Chill out, dude. https://t.co/ebl8ijHJKp — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 6, 2018

Take a chill pill, damn. — Boggsy (@MikeBoggsy) September 6, 2018

Calm down lady. Sheesh. — Douglas (@DouglasShrugged) September 6, 2018

You need more fiber in your diet, Ian. — P.D. Stanhope (@Secret_du_Roy) September 6, 2018

Drugs are bad, m'kay? — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) September 6, 2018

You really need a good Psychiatrist. Not a craigslist Psychiatrist, we're talking Johns Hopkins In-Patient.

🤦‍♂️ — Ryan ⚖️ (@uflaw_ryan) September 6, 2018

Sir, this is a Wendy's. Would you like to add a junior Frosty to your order for $1? https://t.co/zKZT6W5RHy — Seth (@dcseth) September 6, 2018

Inject this right into my veins. https://t.co/kkBJQZTkje — Meech (@michi83) September 6, 2018

I’ve been laughing at this for the last 5 minutes and I’m not ready to stop any time soon. We are not dealing with rational people here. https://t.co/1Tba0GCDnN — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 6, 2018

Parting advice:

***

Related:

‘Oh HONEY’! Ian Millhiser SPANKED for this B.S. prediction about Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS confirmation