As if Cory Booker’s “Spartacus” sh*tshow wasn’t bad enough already …
First, he got busted for lying about the way he released the confidential Kavanaugh documents — documents which only made Kavanaugh look even better. Then he tried to spin his stunt and only made it worse.
Now comes this:
Sup, white supremacist? pic.twitter.com/EDfQggmsQC
— Rachael (@Miss_Wisconsin) September 6, 2018
So very problematic.
Oh my!
“@Miss_Wisconsin: Sup, white supremacist? pic.twitter.com/v51muQUXXb”
— Buster (@FameWhoreBuster) September 6, 2018
Good one! 🙂
— Random Guy (@rmasters78) September 6, 2018
Better quit while you’re behind, Cory.
***
