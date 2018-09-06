As if Cory Booker’s “Spartacus” sh*tshow wasn’t bad enough already …

First, he got busted for lying about the way he released the confidential Kavanaugh documents — documents which only made Kavanaugh look even better. Then he tried to spin his stunt and only made it worse.

Now comes this:

So very problematic.

Good one! 🙂 — Random Guy (@rmasters78) September 6, 2018

Better quit while you’re behind, Cory.

***

