It’s rare these days, but sometimes, everything is not terrible. This is one of those times.

Check this action out:

The Kavanaugh documents are being hidden from the public because they are damaging. If they were helpful, they would’ve been released. Under no circumstances should he be confirmed before the docs are fully disclosed. The Dems must use ALL tools at their disposal. ALL tools! — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 5, 2018

What tools do you have in mind? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 5, 2018

Ok, and I’m blocked for asking a genuine question about SCOTUS strategy. Too bad, was hoping he’d have some good ideas. pic.twitter.com/HRzFIsrmqY — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 5, 2018

Jon – you are not blocked. When are you going to have me on your show so we can debate the issues? I know you have been very critical of me when I haven’t been on the show so how about we have an open and frank debate/discussion? — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 5, 2018

So you blocked me, protected your tweets, deleted your tweets, asked to come on the pod again, and then unblocked me? This has been a ride! We’re saving room for ‘18 candidates and new guests but happy to chat here anytime. And again, there is no fight. I just asked an honest q — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 5, 2018

Honest Q: You've overwhelmingly been in the camp of supporting "the shiny new thing" (when all that Oprah talk was going on, you said don't count her out and being able to inspire is more important than experience + qualifications), so why so much disdain towards Avenatti? — Huma Abedin (@FakeOliviaPope) September 5, 2018

I don't understand it either. Are we not on the same team here Jon? Why fire on folks in your own foxhole? — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 5, 2018

Because it’s really, really fun for the rest of us?

This fight between Jon Favreau and Michael Avenatti is just great. https://t.co/V279jK2OgL — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 5, 2018

"So you blocked me, protected your tweets, deleted your tweets, asked to come on the pod again, and then unblocked me?" @MichaelAvenatti and @jonfavs may give Alex Jones vs. Marco Rubio some competition. https://t.co/nKs2vJ4n8R — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 5, 2018

Seriously. Alex Jones and Marco Rubio have got nothin’ on Michael Avenatti vs. Jon Favreau.

it's not your party anymore jon https://t.co/zxsa90GEpy — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 5, 2018

Ha!

We’re inclined to agree.

Me: How the hell did Trump win? Me, after seeing this train wreck: Ohhhhhhh https://t.co/1S7CVTQCWy — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 5, 2018