Last week, Beto O’Rourke’s halo dimmed considerably after details emerged about his DWI 20 years ago. According to police reports, O’Rourke didn’t just drive well above the blood-alcohol limit, but he also “lost control and hit a truck, sending his car careening across the center median into oncoming lanes. The witness, who stopped at the scene, later told police that O’Rourke had tried to drive away from the scene.”

During his appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, the DWI came up. Awkward, right? As it turned out, it wasn’t awkward at all. Because O’Rourke glossed over the fact that he could’ve killed someone to spin it into a mini-social-justice crusade. And Ellen let him do it, naturally (scroll back to the start of the video):

.@TheEllenShow brings up "new details" on the Beto DUI—doesn't say what they were of coursehttps://t.co/kFRc0TAwNn — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 5, 2018

Get wasted, nearly kill someone, get a slap on the wrist … and get a cutesy present from Ellen DeGeneres. Damn it feels good to be a Democrat.