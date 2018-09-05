As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump skewered the New York Times for their “gutless” anonymous op-ed about him. And he did it with a smile.
Something tells us that Sarah Sanders wasn’t smiling when she wrote this:
Response to anonymous @nytimes op-ed. pic.twitter.com/RIOaXhyg1N
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 5, 2018
She’s mad. Really mad. And honestly, it’s hard to blame her. We’d be pissed if we were in her position.
Well said Sarah
— Andrew Scott (@Andr3wScott) September 5, 2018
She’s catching hate and nastiness for it, of course:
Classy. Sanders has certainly got her work cut out for her. In more ways than one.