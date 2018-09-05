As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump skewered the New York Times for their “gutless” anonymous op-ed about him. And he did it with a smile.

Something tells us that Sarah Sanders wasn’t smiling when she wrote this:

She’s mad. Really mad. And honestly, it’s hard to blame her. We’d be pissed if we were in her position.

Well said Sarah — Andrew Scott (@Andr3wScott) September 5, 2018

She’s catching hate and nastiness for it, of course:

Bi$$h please. Where will you be working when Trump is no longer President? — amazing57 (@boundry19) September 5, 2018

LMAO! Good luck finding a job. — Notswedish (@notswedish1) September 5, 2018

You’re a better writer than I thought. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 5, 2018

He's never going to love you Sarah. — Natalie (@distilledepoxy) September 5, 2018

Sarah, you sure do earn that pearl necklace. — EffU (@WitchesPlease) September 5, 2018

Classy. Sanders has certainly got her work cut out for her. In more ways than one.