As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump skewered the New York Times for their “gutless” anonymous op-ed about him. And he did it with a smile.

Something tells us that Sarah Sanders wasn’t smiling when she wrote this:

She’s mad. Really mad. And honestly, it’s hard to blame her. We’d be pissed if we were in her position.

Trending

She’s catching hate and nastiness for it, of course:

Classy. Sanders has certainly got her work cut out for her. In more ways than one.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anonymousnew york timesop-edSarah Sanders