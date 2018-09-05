This tweet is currently pinned to the top of the Women’s March’s Twitter page:
We're disrupting the Kavanaugh hearings every few minutes, with hundreds of women prepared to get arrested to prevent these hearings from moving forward.
— Women's March (@womensmarch) September 4, 2018
They’ve been making good on that promise. Much to the chagrin of conservatives and … Dianne Feinstein?
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh for disruptions of liberal protesters during confirmation hearing: "I'm sorry for the circumstances but we'll get through it."
— Alex Bolton (@alexanderbolton) September 5, 2018
Wow.
Needless to say, the Resistance is less than pleased:
Glad she is the face of the senate resistance.
— Al Gonzalez (@chesspoof) September 5, 2018
Ugh. No wonder she didn't get an endorsement from the Dems in her state.
— Joseph Mangano (@JFMangano) September 5, 2018
Which is why multi-term Dems are losing primaries to newcomers who are on record as being more aggressive
— David Douglas (@davedouglas111) September 5, 2018
Said it once, say it a thousand times: with Democrats like these, who needs Republicans for enemies?
— Emmanuel (@thebluemaverick) September 5, 2018
She is such a good Republican.
— Free your Mind (@soggystella1) September 5, 2018
If I wasn't already planning to vote for @kdeleon in November this would have swayed me into his camp. These protests are important for the Senate to hear!
— Tara Dresbach (@TaraEDbach) September 5, 2018
Dianne Feinstein is a coward.
— Drew🌹 (@DR_ILL) September 5, 2018
Those pesky citizens, making their voices heard – such an inconvenience
— Jasper Lamar Crabb (@JasperLamarCrab) September 5, 2018
Sell-out
— AllAmericanGirl (@Mama3Cubs) September 5, 2018
Feinswine needs to retire and go away forever
— HAVE A BLESSED DAY!!!! (@petelynch23) September 5, 2018
@SenFeinstein needs to b put out to pasture already. Gutless & useless. This guy was nominated by the same Party that did nothing but obstruct & block judicial nominees for 6 STRAIGHT YEARS! Seriously, how many times do Dems have to b screwed over by the GOP before fighting back?
— greenmile82 (@jcoff316) September 5, 2018
Wtf !!! Oh, I'm calling her !! BS !!
— Jenniffer (@jenn6161) September 5, 2018
Vote her out!
— Malcolm Williams (@mwilliams4555) September 5, 2018
There is, of course, plenty more where that came from.
She is so done. https://t.co/UgWtrHrSwg
— JavelinaBomb (@javelinabomb) September 5, 2018
If she wasn’t done after that, she may very well be toast after this:
Feinstein just said there could be limits on abortion "with concern to a viable fetus".
Oh boy.
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 5, 2018
“Oh boy” is right.
That's not what her base wants to hear
— proud independent #renewtimeless (@mtoni93) September 5, 2018
No, it most definitely is not.
GP She’s in trouble. https://t.co/bhn5FRkzdA
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 5, 2018
Cue the meltdown
— Treehouse (@TreehousePA) September 5, 2018
Is the left building a gallows for her outside the Capital?
— Paul (@pjb438) September 5, 2018
***
