This tweet is currently pinned to the top of the Women’s March’s Twitter page:

They’ve been making good on that promise. Much to the chagrin of conservatives and … Dianne Feinstein?

Wow.

Needless to say, the Resistance is less than pleased:

Trending

There is, of course, plenty more where that came from.

If she wasn’t done after that, she may very well be toast after this:

“Oh boy” is right.

No, it most definitely is not.

***

Related:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein: Fred Guttenberg there to counter Brett Kavanaugh’s “extreme views on guns”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionapologyBrett KavanaughDianne FeinsteinprotestersWomen's March