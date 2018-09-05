This tweet is currently pinned to the top of the Women’s March’s Twitter page:

We're disrupting the Kavanaugh hearings every few minutes, with hundreds of women prepared to get arrested to prevent these hearings from moving forward. Make a donation today to support the brave women organizing to #SaveSCOTUS and #CancelKavanaugh!https://t.co/z8qeZlrJHt — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 4, 2018

They’ve been making good on that promise. Much to the chagrin of conservatives and … Dianne Feinstein?

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh for disruptions of liberal protesters during confirmation hearing: "I'm sorry for the circumstances but we'll get through it." — Alex Bolton (@alexanderbolton) September 5, 2018

Needless to say, the Resistance is less than pleased:

Glad she is the face of the senate resistance. — Al Gonzalez (@chesspoof) September 5, 2018

Ugh. No wonder she didn't get an endorsement from the Dems in her state. — Joseph Mangano (@JFMangano) September 5, 2018

Which is why multi-term Dems are losing primaries to newcomers who are on record as being more aggressive — David Douglas (@davedouglas111) September 5, 2018

Said it once, say it a thousand times: with Democrats like these, who needs Republicans for enemies? — Emmanuel (@thebluemaverick) September 5, 2018

She is such a good Republican. — Free your Mind (@soggystella1) September 5, 2018

If I wasn't already planning to vote for @kdeleon in November this would have swayed me into his camp. These protests are important for the Senate to hear! — Tara Dresbach (@TaraEDbach) September 5, 2018

Dianne Feinstein is a coward. — Drew🌹 (@DR_ILL) September 5, 2018

Those pesky citizens, making their voices heard – such an inconvenience — Jasper Lamar Crabb (@JasperLamarCrab) September 5, 2018

Feinswine needs to retire and go away forever — HAVE A BLESSED DAY!!!! (@petelynch23) September 5, 2018

@SenFeinstein needs to b put out to pasture already. Gutless & useless. This guy was nominated by the same Party that did nothing but obstruct & block judicial nominees for 6 STRAIGHT YEARS! Seriously, how many times do Dems have to b screwed over by the GOP before fighting back? — greenmile82 (@jcoff316) September 5, 2018

Wtf !!! Oh, I'm calling her !! BS !! — Jenniffer (@jenn6161) September 5, 2018

Vote her out! — Malcolm Williams (@mwilliams4555) September 5, 2018

There is, of course, plenty more where that came from.

If she wasn’t done after that, she may very well be toast after this:

Feinstein just said there could be limits on abortion "with concern to a viable fetus". Oh boy. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 5, 2018

That's not what her base wants to hear — proud independent #renewtimeless (@mtoni93) September 5, 2018

No, it most definitely is not.

Cue the meltdown — Treehouse (@TreehousePA) September 5, 2018

Is the left building a gallows for her outside the Capital? — Paul (@pjb438) September 5, 2018

