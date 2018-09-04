Well, it seems pretty safe to say that Defense Secretary James Mattis isn’t a fan of Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House.” This afternoon, the Pentagon released a statement from Mattis and it’s really something:

Trending

We definitely wouldn’t want to be Bob Woodward right now. Mattis’ bad side is not a good place to be.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bob WoodwardJames Mattis