Well, it seems pretty safe to say that Defense Secretary James Mattis isn’t a fan of Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House.” This afternoon, the Pentagon released a statement from Mattis and it’s really something:

NEW: Defense Sec. James Mattis on Woodward book: "While I generally enjoy reading fiction, this is a uniquely Washington brand of literature, and his anonymous sources do not lend credibility." https://t.co/H1DIB0RZb0 pic.twitter.com/w9WWTnUI45 — ABC News (@ABC) September 4, 2018

Full statement, released to media by the Pentagon, pasted below. Per Woodward: "Mattis was particularly exasperated and alarmed, telling close associates that the president acted like — and had the understanding of — ‘a fifth- or sixth-grader.’ ” pic.twitter.com/OQVzDtjLvs — Aaron Mehta (@AaronMehta) September 4, 2018

We definitely wouldn’t want to be Bob Woodward right now. Mattis’ bad side is not a good place to be.

