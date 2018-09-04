Well, it seems pretty safe to say that Defense Secretary James Mattis isn’t a fan of Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House.” This afternoon, the Pentagon released a statement from Mattis and it’s really something:
NEW: Defense Sec. James Mattis on Woodward book: "While I generally enjoy reading fiction, this is a uniquely Washington brand of literature, and his anonymous sources do not lend credibility." https://t.co/H1DIB0RZb0 pic.twitter.com/w9WWTnUI45
— ABC News (@ABC) September 4, 2018
Full statement, released to media by the Pentagon, pasted below.
Per Woodward: "Mattis was particularly exasperated and alarmed, telling close associates that the president acted like — and had the understanding of — ‘a fifth- or sixth-grader.’ ” pic.twitter.com/OQVzDtjLvs
— Aaron Mehta (@AaronMehta) September 4, 2018
We definitely wouldn’t want to be Bob Woodward right now. Mattis’ bad side is not a good place to be.
General Mattis to Bob Woodward:
"YOU LIE!" https://t.co/8BBaVXe9r2
— Meech (@michi83) September 4, 2018
The denials from Kelly, Dowd, Mattis are pretty explicit and direct. Bob Woodward’s sources are, as always, anonymous so we may never know who’s right. https://t.co/SxY51sLluq
— Brit Hume (@brithume) September 4, 2018