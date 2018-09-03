While most in the mainstream media are going out of their way to avoid holding Pope Francis and the Catholic Church accountable for the rampant sexual abuse of children, Jake Tapper stands out as a notable exception.

More from the Archdiocese of Washington:

Expressing again his apologies for the terrible actions that have hurt so many and referencing his August 30 letter to priests of the archdiocese, the Cardinal continued, “I ask you for prayers for me, for forgiveness for my errors in judgment, for my inadequacies, as well as for the grace to find, with you, ways of healing, ways of offering fruitful guidance in this darkness. Our prayers, yours and mine, are also for the whole Church – the Body of Christ – wounded by the shame of these egregious actions. You too bear a deep wound because you love the Church and do not know what is coming next. I wish I could wipe away all of this pain, confusion and disillusionment, but this is simply not possible. But we can do whatever it takes to help move this Church closer to the pathway that leads us from this darkness.”

Talk about whitewashing. Tapper isn’t having any of it:

Here’s Tapper’s thread from last month:

Cardinal Wuerl was complicit in the sexual abuse of children. That’s not “errors in judgment”; that’s a crime.

Hopefully Pope Francis’ reckoning won’t be too far behind.

