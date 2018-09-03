Late last week, Donald Trump told reporters that AG Jeff Sessions’ job is safe at least until the midterm elections:

BREAKING: Jeff Sessions is safe as AG until at least the midterms, Trump told me and @margarettalev in an Oval Office interview. When I asked if Sessions is safe after that, Trump declined to say. He just wants Sessions to do a good job, he said. https://t.co/WHb66nrNgB — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 30, 2018

But if this tweet is any indication, Sessions might want to start shopping his résumé around now:

Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

Dude.

If you read DOJ’s charging docs, you can see that the indictments of Chris Collins & Duncan Hunter Jr. are for very serious alleged crimes — insider trading by Collins and corrupt misappropriation of campaign funds by Hunter, respectively. Jeff Sessions was right to charge them. https://t.co/TxLs4uiGvR — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 3, 2018

Mr. President, it is BAD to ignore criminality to hold Congressional seats. My goodness. https://t.co/kTAlI4yO6I — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 3, 2018

“We want an AG more like Loretta Lynch or Eric Holder” is apparently something Trump believes https://t.co/sNISTajy0h — The H2 (@TheH2) September 3, 2018

Trump thinks the rule of law takes into account voting records for FFS!!! https://t.co/D6VM32Atch — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) September 3, 2018

Yes, the outcome of investigations should totally be determined by the electoral needs of your party. Good take, sir. https://t.co/ncASI4x7zc — Ben (@BenHowe) September 3, 2018

There’s more, by the way:

….The Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now. Same thing with Lyin’ James Comey. The Dems all hated him, wanted him out, thought he was disgusting – UNTIL I FIRED HIM! Immediately he became a wonderful man, a saint like figure in fact. Really sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

So much for a slow news day, huh?

Everything is going swell you guys. https://t.co/7CtUKDjO9M — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 3, 2018

It is 100% outside his comprehension why this is badhttps://t.co/Bfa2yPkF2w — LiterallySlanderHat (@Popehat) September 3, 2018

congrats to everyone who supported trump because he said he was the law and order candidate https://t.co/8ucsBxeQ2p — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) September 3, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.