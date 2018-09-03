As Twitchy told you yesterday, John Kerry confessed that the U.S. “paid a price” for failing to enforce then-President Obama’s “red line” about Syria’s chemical weapons. We certainly did: It made us look weak and foolish, among other things.
But it wasn’t just America that paid a price for Barack Obama’s empty threat:
You misspelled "tens of thousands of Syrian children"
— Guy Incognito (@TurdFer81113050) September 3, 2018
I think it’s closer to a mill.#whoscounting?
— Dr. Jacob R. Borden (@bordenj66) September 3, 2018
Dead innocent Syrians to appease American hating Mullahs…. that’s what America paid for you all being damn cowards, @JohnKerry
— Mujahed (@kebejay) September 2, 2018
Barack Obama made a promise and broke it. And now, his legacy is stained with the blood of countless Syrians who suffered as a result of his fecklessness.
Would that be one of the 'scandals' that the media refuses to link to Obama?
— Jon Q Public (@95bravo1994) September 3, 2018
America’s still paying the price for Obama’s “scandal-free” reign.