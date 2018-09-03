As Twitchy told you yesterday, John Kerry confessed that the U.S. “paid a price” for failing to enforce then-President Obama’s “red line” about Syria’s chemical weapons. We certainly did: It made us look weak and foolish, among other things.

But it wasn’t just America that paid a price for Barack Obama’s empty threat:

Barack Obama made a promise and broke it. And now, his legacy is stained with the blood of countless Syrians who suffered as a result of his fecklessness.

America’s still paying the price for Obama’s “scandal-free” reign.

