As Twitchy told you yesterday, John Kerry confessed that the U.S. “paid a price” for failing to enforce then-President Obama’s “red line” about Syria’s chemical weapons. We certainly did: It made us look weak and foolish, among other things.

But it wasn’t just America that paid a price for Barack Obama’s empty threat:

You misspelled "tens of thousands of Syrian children" — Guy Incognito (@TurdFer81113050) September 3, 2018

I think it’s closer to a mill.#whoscounting? — Dr. Jacob R. Borden (@bordenj66) September 3, 2018

Dead innocent Syrians to appease American hating Mullahs…. that’s what America paid for you all being damn cowards, @JohnKerry — Mujahed (@kebejay) September 2, 2018

Barack Obama made a promise and broke it. And now, his legacy is stained with the blood of countless Syrians who suffered as a result of his fecklessness.

Would that be one of the 'scandals' that the media refuses to link to Obama? — Jon Q Public (@95bravo1994) September 3, 2018

America’s still paying the price for Obama’s “scandal-free” reign.