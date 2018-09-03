As Twitchy told you earlier, Slate’s Kaylee Domzalski did her damnedest to turn David French and his wife adopting an Ethiopian child into a bad thing. Why? Because French and his wife are white and therefore poorly equipped to teach their adopted daughter about her heritage, thereby making her yet another victim of white privilege.

But if French’s response to Domzalski’s pathetic — not to mention racist — take on transracial adoption is any indication, his daughter will grow up to be a much more grounded, warmhearted, and gracious person than Domzalski could ever hope to be:

Questioning the ability to raise a child based on race alone is wrong. The inability of an adoptive family to decisively resolve all the issues raised in adoption is not evidence of failure but rather inherent in a beautiful process that always begins with profound brokenness. https://t.co/rg451pNwQw — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 3, 2018

Well said.

Choosing to adopt and love a child for a lifetime is admirable beyond words. — Waterman (@WmTWaterman) September 3, 2018