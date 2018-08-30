As Twitchy told you yesterday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is reportedly readying new policies regarding Title IX, which would — gasp! — afford due process to students accused of sexual assault:

The regulations go to great lengths to require impartiality in investigations. They call on schools to conduct objective investigations and provide “prompt and equitable” resolutions. And, for the first time, the administration explicitly says that just as an institution’s treatment of a complainant could constitute sex discrimination, so would the treatment of the accused. The regulations require that schools approach all investigations under the presumption that the accused is innocent until proved guilty.

“Innocent until proven guilty.” Can you believe it? Nancy Pelosi sure can’t:

.@BetsyDeVosED has consistently worked to undermine Title IX protections for survivors of campus sexual assault. Her plan to create extraordinary new barriers to justice for survivors is an insult to students across the country. https://t.co/enx9M5e6NF — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 30, 2018

Here’s Pelosi’s full statement:

“Today is yet another chapter in the anti-student, anti-women and anti-equality agenda of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. The reported plan to roll back critical protections, increase the burden of proof and create extraordinary new barriers to justice for survivors of sexual assault on college campuses is an insult to students. “Campus sexual assault is an epidemic in America, with one in four women experiencing sexual abuse on college campuses. Seven years ago, the Obama Administration had the courage to say ‘Enough is enough,’ and took historic steps to ensure that every student feels safe at school. Yet, Secretary DeVos has continuously worked to undermine Title IX’s critical protections and the rights of students in an effort to push her harmful ideology and destructive special interest agenda. “Democrats will always protect students, victims and survivors – not betray them. As we stand firm against this administration’s relentless attacks on the rights of women and students, we will continue to fight For The People to ensure our government works for everyone.”

And what about the students who have been falsely accused of sexual assault? Are they not victims, too, in their own right?

Extraordinary new barriers? You mean, like… due process protections included in the Constitution? https://t.co/9c0ZQ4TMs8 — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) August 30, 2018

Like innocent until proven guilty? Damn thats harsh — gasmd (@magaFTWdaily) August 30, 2018

Denying someone their due process is so woke — Daniel Conboy (@scrantonian8) August 30, 2018

Due process isn't an "extraordinary new barrier" you senile windbag. — thems fightin words (@assbadger) August 30, 2018