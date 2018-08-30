Kamala Harris is a very talented woman. Not only has she managed to become a U.S. Senator on the power of about six functioning brain cells, but she also knows how to throw her voice. We see her mouth move while all the while she’s actually talking out of her ass.

Case in point:

Implicit racial bias is one critical reason the maternal mortality rate for Black women is three to four times higher than white women. That's unacceptable and we must act to address this health crisis. https://t.co/2p61kNbCte — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 30, 2018

Maybe we’d be a little more willing to hear her out if she showed even a tiny fraction of the same concern about the “implicit racial bias” driving her precious Planned Parenthood.

You can blame 'Implicit racial bias' Kamala but the facts don't lie.

For example: New York City. More babies aborted than born alive.

Source:https://t.co/Uh9CaMNXEy — BasedOldCaMan (@BasedOldCaMan) August 30, 2018

Maternal death in black women? Let’s talk about infant death and black women! Its cause? Planned Parenthood and your so-called “women’s rights”. — Marc McInnis (@DukeAndKatie) August 30, 2018

***

Related:

Sanger would be PROUD: Stacy Washington DRAGS pro-abort group for most RACIST billboard maybe EVER