Beto O’Rourke needs to be crushed in November, if for no other reason than to put an end to garbage like this:

There … is… another … Beto … profile. And, I kid you not, there is a sentence about him sweating in the first paragraph. https://t.co/BXdOUWzT69 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 30, 2018

This is not a drill. Peter Hamby writes:

By now you’ve probably heard a lot about Beto O’Rourke and his surprisingly durable challenge against Ted Cruz in bright red Texas. You’ve heard about how he’s visited all 254 Texas counties in his Toyota Tundra. You’ve seen videos of him sweating through a button-down shirt at one of his jam-packed town halls. You’ve watched the rangy 45-year-old congressman skateboard through a Whataburger parking lot in Brownsville. And if you’re following the 2018 midterms, you know that O’Rourke only trails Cruz by a single digit while running an unabashedly progressive campaign, making Democrats around the country salivate at the prospect of a blue wave crashing everywhere from Galveston to El Paso.

Hamby goes on to throw his panties at O’Rourke and scream his name. OK, not really. But basically. Because this is where we’re at now.

"He could be just like Obama…. if we keep giving him fluff profiles like this!" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 30, 2018

Sweaty Punk Rock Skateboarder Could Shake Up American Politics — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 30, 2018

That will be an actual headline before all this is over.

Not voting until I hear about his glistening pecs. — Still Cranky (@StillCrankyAF) August 30, 2018

Ack! Stop!

🤮 — Holly Hansen (@hollyshansen) August 30, 2018

Lord help us — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) August 30, 2018

