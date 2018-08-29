Elizabeth Warren is really pushing this Accountable Capitalism Act thing. How far is she willing to go? Well, she’s resorting to taking a page from Donald Trump’s book:

There’s something awfully familiar about that phrasing … Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, is certainly struck by it:

Hmmm …

Trending

It’s coming to us …

We knew it sounded familiar!

We can’t wait for her explanation. And while she’s at it, maybe she can comment on this:

Inquiring minds wanna know!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @redsteezeAccountable Capitalism ActDonald TrumpElizabeth WarrenMake America Great Again