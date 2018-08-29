Elizabeth Warren is really pushing this Accountable Capitalism Act thing. How far is she willing to go? Well, she’s resorting to taking a page from Donald Trump’s book:

There was a time in America when workers & investors each got a big chunk of the wealth they produced. But these days, workers who help create record corporate profits aren’t getting what they’ve earned. I talked w/@FranklinFoer about my ideas to fix that. https://t.co/QFRLs6U98M — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 29, 2018

There’s something awfully familiar about that phrasing … Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, is certainly struck by it:

Are you suggesting taking America back to a time when you thought it was great? https://t.co/ZKdqj6JAOI — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 29, 2018

Hmmm …

Wait – there’s a term for that… tip of my tongue… — Ariel🕊 (@Belle_Vivant) August 29, 2018

It’s coming to us …

Making America great again 🤔. Now that's catchy — Jake Tapher (@TheGreatKarri) August 29, 2018

We knew it sounded familiar!

That's got to hurt, what do you say @SenWarren ? — Rich Mars (@_RichMars_) August 29, 2018

We can’t wait for her explanation. And while she’s at it, maybe she can comment on this:

Was this time, maybe, perhaps, the 1950’s? — Jason (@jasonhsv) August 29, 2018

Any idea what time in America history this was? Perhaps back in the days of segregation? — chiefpopeye1979 (@chiefpopeye1979) August 29, 2018

Inquiring minds wanna know!