There are plenty of reasons to oppose Beto O’Rourke. He’s annoying, self-righteous, full of it, and, of course, liberal.

But this … this is unforgivable:

I think it's great that Beto O'Rourke was in a punk band, but it'd be cooler if they weren't awful https://t.co/lYFV4COK2E — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 29, 2018

He should be immediately disqualified. He certainly doesn’t deserve to win, that’s for sure.

We’re officially scarred for life.

"Hurry up, guys, the show's about over!" So Beto's used to hearing that. https://t.co/1JREgd1mTm — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 29, 2018

Heh.

***

Related:

HA! Is THIS why Beto O’Rourke is putting off debating Ted Cruz?