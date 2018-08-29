There are plenty of reasons to oppose Beto O’Rourke. He’s annoying, self-righteous, full of it, and, of course, liberal.
But this … this is unforgivable:
I think it's great that Beto O'Rourke was in a punk band, but it'd be cooler if they weren't awful https://t.co/lYFV4COK2E
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 29, 2018
He should be immediately disqualified. He certainly doesn’t deserve to win, that’s for sure.
Good lord…https://t.co/deTa0VCqt8
— BT (@back_ttys) August 29, 2018
We’re officially scarred for life.
"Hurry up, guys, the show's about over!" So Beto's used to hearing that. https://t.co/1JREgd1mTm
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 29, 2018
Heh.
***
Related:
HA! Is THIS why Beto O’Rourke is putting off debating Ted Cruz?