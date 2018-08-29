There are plenty of reasons to oppose Beto O’Rourke. He’s annoying, self-righteous, full of it, and, of course, liberal.

But this … this is unforgivable:

He should be immediately disqualified. He certainly doesn’t deserve to win, that’s for sure.

Trending

We’re officially scarred for life.

Heh.

***

Related:

HA! Is THIS why Beto O’Rourke is putting off debating Ted Cruz?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'Rourkepunkpunk band