Another day, another lame attempt to brand Michelle Malkin a race traitor.

Earlier this week, Eugene Gu, the Resistance’s favorite health care professional — and we use “professional” very loosely — blamed Donald Trump for the deadly shooting in Jacksonville:

Malkin called him out:

Which prompted this response from a troll:

And there it is.

But wait! Gu had to out-troll the troll:

We’re no doctors or anything, but we feel pretty comfortable diagnosing Gu with an acute case of being a racist POS.

Get a load of this ratio, folks:

Well deserved, we’d say.

Oh, snap.

Sometimes you can judge a book by its cover.

Tags: asianEugene Guidentity politicsMichelle Malkinracismracist