Another day, another lame attempt to brand Michelle Malkin a race traitor.
Earlier this week, Eugene Gu, the Resistance’s favorite health care professional — and we use “professional” very loosely — blamed Donald Trump for the deadly shooting in Jacksonville:
Young Americans died yesterday because of your policies promoting guns, and you really don’t care.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 27, 2018
Malkin called him out:
Weird how this liberal quack doctor only hectors the president about certain shootings & not others.
Aug. 6: In less than 7 hours, 41 shot, 5 fatally as violence rips Chicago https://t.co/3ncMaXSOzh
Tweets from @eugenegu yelling at Trump about Chicago shootings: ZERO. https://t.co/eTDuSLrQEA
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 27, 2018
Which prompted this response from a troll:
Strange how this quack POC doesn’t seem to understand that to white nationalists she is an other. Maybe we should start a gofundme page to get @michellemalkin a mirror. I’ll donate 25 cents to get that one started.
— Safiyah Noor (@SafiyahNoor1) August 27, 2018
And there it is.
Sweetheart, I could stock the Palace of Versailles with all the mirrors that condescending liberals think I need to remind me of what I look like.#nonwhiteconservativefemale #dealwithit #mindyourownmirror https://t.co/rJpW7YyR5A
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 28, 2018
But wait! Gu had to out-troll the troll:
You look like an Asian-American who white kids made fun of when you were little, so in order to cope you decided to become just like them. Be best, Michelle.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 29, 2018
We’re no doctors or anything, but we feel pretty comfortable diagnosing Gu with an acute case of being a racist POS.
Bitch, please
— Mujahed (@kebejay) August 29, 2018
Man, you guys make this ratio game so much fun. pic.twitter.com/crGTJPbFqW
— dubs (@mrbigdubya) August 29, 2018
Just here for the Ray. She. Owe.
— Dan Stringer, Still Publicly Smartish (@Danstringer74) August 29, 2018
You should consider changing from Dr. Gu to Dr. Ratio after this tweet.
— Bobert (@HoosIrish) August 29, 2018
Get a load of this ratio, folks:
Well deserved, we’d say.
At least he wrote this from his personal account and not from one of his burner accounts that he uses to harass women.
— Yeshaiya Alex Brill 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@ShaiBrill) August 29, 2018
Oh, snap.
Good God man. What’s wrong with you.
— LiterallySlanderHat (@Popehat) August 29, 2018
Or, maybe she’s just smarter than you.
— Brian Bond (@briangbc) August 29, 2018
Racist much Eugene?
— The Head Jerk (@TheHeadJerk) August 29, 2018
Tell me about what I should be like, Eugene. Explain what it means to be Asian American. I’ve grown up with the idea that it means that I have the freedom as an American to express my identity, including my Asian identity, however I want. Explain why I’m wrong.
— Kevin Soon (@kmwsoon) August 29, 2018
We need to have a national discussion about how frequently wokeness is a cover for being a garbage person. pic.twitter.com/FVcG7yvzKH
— neontaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) August 29, 2018
Sometimes you can judge a book by its cover.