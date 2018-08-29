Another day, another lame attempt to brand Michelle Malkin a race traitor.

Earlier this week, Eugene Gu, the Resistance’s favorite health care professional — and we use “professional” very loosely — blamed Donald Trump for the deadly shooting in Jacksonville:

Young Americans died yesterday because of your policies promoting guns, and you really don’t care. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 27, 2018

Malkin called him out:

Weird how this liberal quack doctor only hectors the president about certain shootings & not others.

Aug. 6: In less than 7 hours, 41 shot, 5 fatally as violence rips Chicago https://t.co/3ncMaXSOzh

Tweets from @eugenegu yelling at Trump about Chicago shootings: ZERO. https://t.co/eTDuSLrQEA — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 27, 2018

Which prompted this response from a troll:

Strange how this quack POC doesn’t seem to understand that to white nationalists she is an other. Maybe we should start a gofundme page to get @michellemalkin a mirror. I’ll donate 25 cents to get that one started. — Safiyah Noor (@SafiyahNoor1) August 27, 2018

And there it is.

Sweetheart, I could stock the Palace of Versailles with all the mirrors that condescending liberals think I need to remind me of what I look like.#nonwhiteconservativefemale #dealwithit #mindyourownmirror https://t.co/rJpW7YyR5A — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 28, 2018

But wait! Gu had to out-troll the troll:

You look like an Asian-American who white kids made fun of when you were little, so in order to cope you decided to become just like them. Be best, Michelle. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 29, 2018

We’re no doctors or anything, but we feel pretty comfortable diagnosing Gu with an acute case of being a racist POS.

Bitch, please — Mujahed (@kebejay) August 29, 2018

Man, you guys make this ratio game so much fun. pic.twitter.com/crGTJPbFqW — dubs (@mrbigdubya) August 29, 2018

Just here for the Ray. She. Owe. — Dan Stringer, Still Publicly Smartish (@Danstringer74) August 29, 2018

You should consider changing from Dr. Gu to Dr. Ratio after this tweet. — Bobert (@HoosIrish) August 29, 2018

Get a load of this ratio, folks:

Well deserved, we’d say.

At least he wrote this from his personal account and not from one of his burner accounts that he uses to harass women. — Yeshaiya Alex Brill 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@ShaiBrill) August 29, 2018

Oh, snap.

Good God man. What’s wrong with you. — LiterallySlanderHat (@Popehat) August 29, 2018

Or, maybe she’s just smarter than you. — Brian Bond (@briangbc) August 29, 2018

Racist much Eugene? — The Head Jerk (@TheHeadJerk) August 29, 2018

Tell me about what I should be like, Eugene. Explain what it means to be Asian American. I’ve grown up with the idea that it means that I have the freedom as an American to express my identity, including my Asian identity, however I want. Explain why I’m wrong. — Kevin Soon (@kmwsoon) August 29, 2018

We need to have a national discussion about how frequently wokeness is a cover for being a garbage person. pic.twitter.com/FVcG7yvzKH — neontaster 🐉🎲🐺 (@neontaster) August 29, 2018

Sometimes you can judge a book by its cover.