As Twitchy told you, Cardinal Blase Cupich mounted a straight-up insane defense of Pope Francis’ inaction on the Catholic Church child sex abuse scandal.

Cupich’s absurd explanation comes less than two weeks after this satirical post from the Babylon Bee:

Trending

The Babylon Bee is doing a far better job than Pope Francis and the Catholic Church at large when it comes to acknowledging the poison within the Church’s ranks. And this afternoon, in the wake of Cardinal Cupich’s appalling remarks, the Bee launched another surgical strike:

Satire doesn’t get much more biting than that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antichristBabylon BeeCatholic Churchchild abusepedophiliaPope Francissex abusesex abuse scandal