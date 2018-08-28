As Twitchy told you, Cardinal Blase Cupich mounted a straight-up insane defense of Pope Francis’ inaction on the Catholic Church child sex abuse scandal.

Outrageous: “The Pope has a bigger agenda," Cardinal Cupich said. "He's got to get on with other things, of talking about the environment and protecting migrants and carrying on the work of the church. We're not going to go down a rabbit hole on this." https://t.co/scG0BeWvJc — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) August 28, 2018

Cupich’s absurd explanation comes less than two weeks after this satirical post from the Babylon Bee:

Pope Says He Will Address Sex Abuse Scandal Once He’s Finished Talking About Climate Changehttps://t.co/f08hESTfdm pic.twitter.com/osuMUTmhN4 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 16, 2018

The Babylon Bee is doing a far better job than Pope Francis and the Catholic Church at large when it comes to acknowledging the poison within the Church’s ranks. And this afternoon, in the wake of Cardinal Cupich’s appalling remarks, the Bee launched another surgical strike:

Pope Starting To Suspect He Might Be Antichristhttps://t.co/nWzY8dEX4k pic.twitter.com/nEExa36mpe — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 28, 2018

Satire doesn’t get much more biting than that.

It's funny cause it's true — John du Raspail (@JohnDuRaspail) August 28, 2018