Have you heard the news? Border Patrol has checkpoints along highways in Maine and New Hampshire. Feminist crusader Amy Siskind, for one, can’t believe it. We’re on the cusp of something truly terrible:

Border Patrol has set up check points on Rt. I-95 in New Hampshire and Maine, and are asking people, "What country are you a citizen of?” We are a few steps from The Handmaids Tale. https://t.co/nlM8cBq3c4 — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 26, 2018

Of course, what Siskind fails to note — probably because she was too outraged to do her research — is that these checkpoints aren’t new:

3,000+ retweets for the person that didn't know that checkpoints within 100 miles of the border have been a regular part of immigration enforcement since the 1970s. They are not, contrary to Siskind's claim, a new feature of "Trump's Gestapo." https://t.co/eqGkGcWMZh — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 26, 2018

They've been doing this for years. NH is within the 100mi "border" zone. Were we "steps away from the Handmaid's Tale" under Obama too? https://t.co/JjIzO3UHnw — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) June 26, 2018

And when even Brian Stelter thinks you need to take it down a notch … it’s time to re-evaluate some things:

We are not "a few steps from The Handmaids Tale." I don't think this kind of fear-mongering helps anybody. https://t.co/EmxDNNeeML — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2018

It doesn’t help liberals, anyway. But that’s not about to stop them.

Brian tries to be reasonable. His viewers are having none of that. https://t.co/yvT0sjErlY — TheRealMirCat (@TRMirCat) June 26, 2018

Behold the outrage:

Your reaction is not disgust at what they are doing? But to dig at Amy? Gotta say that’s a bit disappointing. Do you think you’d feel that way if you were Latino? — Neera Tanden 🌊 (@neeratanden) June 26, 2018

FFS, Neera.

oi have lots of reactions, lots of feelings, but i think we should keep a sense of perspective. Gilead is hundreds, thousands, of steps away. BTW i'd love to have you back on "reliable" soon, it's been too long. easier to discuss on air than on here… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2018

Neera’s not the only one who’s flipping out at Stelter:

great contribution, smart dialogue! — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2018

Oh, Brian, do you ever think of how something looks from a perspective other than your own? Done with you. — Celia 🌎💨🔥 (@BeliaCoaz) June 26, 2018

i do. every day. but this is an objective statement: we are not "a few steps away" from the horrors of the show — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2018

try putting yourself in the shoes of a non-white guy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2018

i try. but let's both take a step back here. we are hundreds or thousands of steps away from what's actually depicted on that show. how is it helpful to claim otherwise? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2018

It’s not. But the Left is nothing if not incredibly gifted when it comes to shooting themselves in the foot.

Have you watched @HandmaidsOnHulu ? You should … and so much looks like trump – it’s like they are filming as the news breaks — David Rae, CFP® AIF® (@DavidRaeCFP) June 26, 2018

i've watched every episode. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2018

Do you watch The Handmaid's Tale, @brianstelter? — Elise Salomon (@EliseSalomon) June 26, 2018

yep. i'm up to next week's episode (thanks to the press screening site). it's my #1 show. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2018

Welp.

Do you really not see the parallels? There were literally checkpoints on the road as June and Luke tried to leave. It didn’t happen all at once; it takes small steps — Alexandra Adams (@alexandra_adams) June 26, 2018

i see the parallels in every episode. but we're hundreds if not thousands of steps away. there've been checkpoints on roads in border areas for decades. i was so frustrated by the long lines at customs YESTERDAY when traveling btwn US and Canada. but it's not Handmaids Tale… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2018

It really isn’t.

Agreed. Drivers also have a right to decline to answer, and continue — Michael Powell (@powellnyt) June 26, 2018

…and it's been going on for years! the uptick in stories is interesting. NYT story had all the key context — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2018

Eh, context is for losers. Selling books is where it’s at:

ICE is more insidious than Border Patrol at our southern border. Read my book, #TheList – they have been separating families and doing mass round-ups since Trump took office, and their actions are only escalating. They report to no one but the regime. ICE is Trump’s Gestapo. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 26, 2018

Godwin’s Law and book sales. All in a day’s work!