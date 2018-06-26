Democrats are focused like a laser on fixing the border crisis and CHECK OUT THIS EPIC PUNT:

Chuck Schumer twice refuses to endorse any legislative fix to the border crisis. pic.twitter.com/qzMBqhoVAi — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 26, 2018

We have to do it for the children! Well, not we, per se …

Trump is Hitler and only Hitler can stop Hitler, sorry I'm out of ideas. https://t.co/0P3zqlDgDI — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2018

Basically.

“The president created this problem so he should fix it” mentality is completely counter to checks and balances, you’re here to be a check on the president, not give him ultimate power — Reagan Meredith (@rmeredith2053) June 26, 2018

So wtf is the point of checks and balances if everything is kicked to the other branch. — Andrew frey (@ABobbloblaw) June 26, 2018

Why does the president have to fix everything, what are you turkeys doing. — Dotty Rader (@dandydotty) June 26, 2018

It’s almost as if Chuck Schumer and the Democrats don’t want to fix it.

Because this is about the kids, and not at all about them using this to grandstand for the mid terms https://t.co/e1Vro6dqsH — Mujahed (@kebejay) June 26, 2018

Schumer and the Democrats are broken-hearted and angry about the border mess, just not enough to do anything to solve it. https://t.co/jxvGSuEuoQ — Razor (@hale_razor) June 26, 2018

Guess those kids’ll just have to wait!

Schumer is a joke — mama witty (@sanlynet) June 26, 2018

Parting evergreen question:

