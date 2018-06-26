Democrats are focused like a laser on fixing the border crisis and CHECK OUT THIS EPIC PUNT:

We have to do it for the children! Well, not we, per se …

Basically.

Trending

It’s almost as if Chuck Schumer and the Democrats don’t want to fix it.

Guess those kids’ll just have to wait!

Parting evergreen question:

***

Related:

REALLY!? Chuck Schumer offers to loan Trump a pen so he can go around Congress

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Border crisischildrenChuck SchumercongressDonald Trumplegislation