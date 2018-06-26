Let’s check in and see how all that civility stuff is going, shall we?

NEW: The Secret Service will begin providing security at the home of Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, on a temporary basis, a law enforcement official tells @PeteWilliamsNBC — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 26, 2018

NEW: NBC News reports, citing law enforcement official: Secret Service will begin providing security at the home of @PressSec Sarah Sanders, on a temporary basis — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) June 26, 2018

Maybe they should swing by Elaine Chao’s place, too.

Well, at least some people are getting what they want:

And plenty of people think women like Sarah Sanders need to just suck it up and take the harassment.

Correct me if I'm wrong but was her life threatened ? — renee dale (@rendale) June 26, 2018

At the restaurant? Not as far as we know. But given the Left’s overwhelming endorsement of harassment against Trump administration officials and conservative women, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that verbal harassment would escalate to physical harassment.

And she was threatened how? By missing a meal? — Connie Khan (@hanaasmom) June 26, 2018

Why? Because she was held accountable for what she said? — Rich (@Beasleysbrother) June 26, 2018

For what? Like to protect her from the Domino delivery drive?! — MzDee☕ (@PriceMD70) June 26, 2018

In case Dominos refuses to deliver once they see who it is?? — Spelling Vigilante (@SpellVigilante) June 26, 2018

Her own private Grub Hub team — Lawrence Guerra (@LLGuerra101) June 26, 2018

We reap what we sow. Too bad her vileness is now costing taxpayers additional $$$. — Robby Johnson, APR (@RBJohnsonII) June 26, 2018

She has brought every inch of this on herself. — cizzy72 (@pinkvelvet72) June 26, 2018

I sure can defend myself pic.twitter.com/VcCvsAvlwc — M&M (@Lebrack27) June 26, 2018

Wow, what a baby. @PressSec I got asked to leave a restaurant, now I fear for my life. All she has do do is look at them with her resting face and they will be gone in a flash. — Patmbarr (@Patmbarr) June 26, 2018

That’s nice. Glad all this is going so swimmingly.