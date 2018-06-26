Clearly, the Left is learning their lesson when it comes to the importance of civility in waging political battles.

We keed, of course. If anything, they’ve only dialed up the nastiness in the wake of Sarah Sanders and her family being harassed into leaving a restaurant and Maxine Waters openly advocating public shaming and harassment of Trump administration officials.

We’ve heard from the likes of John Legend, Judd Apatow, and Danny Zuker. Let’s give the ladies a turn, shall we? Take it away, Justine Bateman!

LOS ANGELES RESTAURANT OWNERS, where is Jeff Sessions going to want to eat today? Will it be possible? https://t.co/UKQCyowTcI — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) June 26, 2018

Way to take that high road, Justine.

So very, very powerful. And brave. — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) June 26, 2018

Edgy. Brave. — Gold N. Rules (@jamesbranch3) June 26, 2018

So tolerant. — Tony martin (@Tonymar15755720) June 26, 2018

So much classiness happening right now https://t.co/bkpYmbE7EI — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 26, 2018

When they go low… https://t.co/6ApyquJFeN — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) June 26, 2018

Works every time.

Grow up. — Deplorable Guitarist (@sixstringaddict) June 26, 2018

Helping the blue wave disappear with every tweet — Richie (@Richie_Sloth) June 26, 2018

Keep up the good work!