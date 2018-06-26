Clearly, the Left is learning their lesson when it comes to the importance of civility in waging political battles.

We keed, of course. If anything, they’ve only dialed up the nastiness in the wake of Sarah Sanders and her family being harassed into leaving a restaurant and Maxine Waters openly advocating public shaming and harassment of Trump administration officials.

We’ve heard from the likes of John Legend, Judd Apatow, and Danny Zuker. Let’s give the ladies a turn, shall we? Take it away, Justine Bateman!

Way to take that high road, Justine.

Trending

Works every time.

Keep up the good work!

Tags: harassmentJeff SessionsJustine BatemanLos Angelesrestaurant