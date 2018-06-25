At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, Sarah Sanders addressed the now-infamous incident in which she and her family were harassed until they left a restaurant simply because she works for Donald Trump. Sanders also spoke about other examples of nastiness and divisive rhetoric:

Sanders positively cited Donald Trump as an example of someone who’s trying to bring Americans together. But it’s worth nothing that this afternoon, Trump responded to Maxine Waters’ call for members of his administration to be publicly shamed and harassed … in a decidedly ununifying way:

Go ahead and file that one under “Not Even Remotely Helpful.” Maybe Sanders should’ve looked for a different role model for this one.

Tags: Donald TrumpharassmentMaxine WatersRed HenSarah Sanders