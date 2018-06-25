At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, Sarah Sanders addressed the now-infamous incident in which she and her family were harassed until they left a restaurant simply because she works for Donald Trump. Sanders also spoke about other examples of nastiness and divisive rhetoric:

Sarah Sanders starts today's White House press briefing by addressing how she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant last week. pic.twitter.com/PiKo5Zfb0w — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) June 25, 2018

Sanders positively cited Donald Trump as an example of someone who’s trying to bring Americans together. But it’s worth nothing that this afternoon, Trump responded to Maxine Waters’ call for members of his administration to be publicly shamed and harassed … in a decidedly ununifying way:

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Go ahead and file that one under “Not Even Remotely Helpful.” Maybe Sanders should’ve looked for a different role model for this one.

Democrat thought leaders begin scribbling nervous op-eds warning Party activists they've gone too far and electrified Republican enthusiasm for the midterms. Trump leaps into the fray with a sparking live wire in each hand. https://t.co/zn44B74mt6 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 25, 2018

Shhh!!! Sometimes less is more https://t.co/kzgd2J7rzj — LaurieAnn 💫 (@mooshakins) June 25, 2018

Do you think a dim person could be decent? Or the fixation on IQ is unseemly? Could you come up with a better comeback if yours was a bit higher? https://t.co/jJ0FJ10ZAc — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 25, 2018

phew, that was close, you almost had the moral high ground for a second https://t.co/8gjFAomMiL — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 25, 2018

Given the absurdity of so many of Trump's most vocal foes, and how much he craves good press, it's really amazing how often he misses opportunities for slam dunk social media wins. https://t.co/qy0eB9APam — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 25, 2018

Annnnnnd Trump just screwed up the story. https://t.co/iXKMTFwBCB — EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) June 25, 2018