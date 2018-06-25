If Jim Acosta isn’t the gift that keeps on giving, we don’t know what is.

Acosta’s in West Columbia, South Carolina, today to cover a Trump rally, and it looks like some of the attendees don’t care much for his presence there:

Now, to be clear, the “Go Home Jim” crap is B.S. Harassing and shouting at Acosta accomplishes nothing other than fanning the flames of division. If it’s wrong for liberals like Maxine Waters to do it, it’s wrong for Trump supporters, too.

That said, sticking it to Acosta and CNN with a sign is pretty funny (and a lot less annoying than immature heckling):

Not a sign guy, but sometimes they work out really well @CNN @Acosta pic.twitter.com/yai8yYjpWo — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 25, 2018

That face, though.

And don’t worry, there’s video:

Watch this absolute legend with the CNN Sucks sign pic.twitter.com/dvZm80bOaT — Alec Sears (@SearsAl) June 25, 2018

Perfect.

😂😂😂😂 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2018

How can it get better?

Here everybody, I made a gif of Acosta with the CNN SUCKS sign behind him into an endless loop pic.twitter.com/wbKyT2lZ4V — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2018

And here's a hi res version Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/NxEDbNpVyQ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2018

We could watch that all day, every day.

My God. I've never seen something so beautiful in my entire life. — RP (@PendermanRobert) June 25, 2018

You have done a great public service. Thank you! — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) June 25, 2018

Not all heroes wear capes.

Thank you for this. — (((Pete Kaliner))) (@PeteKaliner) June 25, 2018

Like we said: The gift that keeps on giving.