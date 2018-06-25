It’s not just lefty celebrities who want Democrats to lose in November. It’s Democratic politicians, too:

.@realDonaldTrump & his team of white nationalists, including Stephen Miller, have so misused @ICEgov that the agency can no longer accomplish its goals effectively. I’m introducing a bill to #AbolishICE & crack down on the agency’s blanket directive to target & round up people. pic.twitter.com/xhHsOHCdNH — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) June 25, 2018

This effort seems like a waste of time … but then again, that’s pretty much all Congress does these days.

Waste your energy and time on an impossibility. 😎 — SM MACIAS (@LRT1x) June 25, 2018

We look forward to seeing how this plays out.

I live 20 miles from the border. Since yall won't do your job… I depend on the border patrol and @ICEgov to keep me and my family safe. #AbolishDoNothingCongress

GFY https://t.co/bA82ZAr2aw — LaurieAnn 💫 (@mooshakins) June 25, 2018

