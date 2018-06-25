It’s not just lefty celebrities who want Democrats to lose in November. It’s Democratic politicians, too:

This effort seems like a waste of time … but then again, that’s pretty much all Congress does these days.

Trending

We look forward to seeing how this plays out.

***

Related:

Rep. Mark Pocan unveils worst chart of all time on House floor

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ICEillegal immigrationMark PocanStephen MillerWhite Nationalists