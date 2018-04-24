Well, that’s it. The Democrats are gonna have to put Auntie Maxine in a home.
Come on! How is she in office? She’s ridiculous.
— 🇺🇸 Liana Marie 🇺🇸 (@Lianamarie03) April 24, 2018
Last night, Maxine Waters said too much, and now, they’ve got to shut her up before she gets them into any more trouble:
California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters: "I certainly meant it" when I said Comey "has no credibility" – except for when he talks bad about Trump – then "I believe him." pic.twitter.com/yqnTXhWDjj
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 24, 2018
We’ll say this much for her: She’s a piece of work.
— Ed Henry (@edhenry) April 24, 2018
Okay then. https://t.co/2vK2pgYFrA
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 24, 2018
HAHAHAHA! https://t.co/S1rjnwNixi
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 24, 2018
Can't make this stuff up. Way to go Maxine. We don't need your help, we know how crazy you are. Always funny though.
— JB Jarrell (@JBJ534) April 24, 2018
I think thats the definition for TDS.
— Nic 🧜🏼♀️🌈🌴🐇🇺🇸 (@bravoonthebeach) April 24, 2018
Hmm some one else has no credibility as well..
— James (@Scotty_2017) April 24, 2018
Mad Max at her best!!!
— Rob_FFD2 (@Rob98043) April 24, 2018
She is a walking disaster and I love it. Give her all the camera time possible. Better than any political ad for why you should vote republican/independent.
— Eric Weiss (@EricWei07955042) April 24, 2018
I love when Maxine clears up the confusion
— ML4U (@moreliberty4u) April 24, 2018
She’s at least cleared up any confusion about her mental fitness.
😂🤣. You can’t make this stuff up!!!
— Nanci Taylor (@nancitaylor1) April 24, 2018
Evergreen exit question:
Sh*ts and giggles?
***
Related:
