Well, that’s it. The Democrats are gonna have to put Auntie Maxine in a home.

Come on! How is she in office? She’s ridiculous. — 🇺🇸 Liana Marie 🇺🇸 (@Lianamarie03) April 24, 2018

Last night, Maxine Waters said too much, and now, they’ve got to shut her up before she gets them into any more trouble:

California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters: "I certainly meant it" when I said Comey "has no credibility" – except for when he talks bad about Trump – then "I believe him." pic.twitter.com/yqnTXhWDjj — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 24, 2018

We’ll say this much for her: She’s a piece of work.

Can't make this stuff up. Way to go Maxine. We don't need your help, we know how crazy you are. Always funny though. — JB Jarrell (@JBJ534) April 24, 2018

I think thats the definition for TDS. — Nic 🧜🏼‍♀️🌈🌴🐇🇺🇸 (@bravoonthebeach) April 24, 2018

Hmm some one else has no credibility as well.. — James (@Scotty_2017) April 24, 2018

Mad Max at her best!!! — Rob_FFD2 (@Rob98043) April 24, 2018

She is a walking disaster and I love it. Give her all the camera time possible. Better than any political ad for why you should vote republican/independent. — Eric Weiss (@EricWei07955042) April 24, 2018

I love when Maxine clears up the confusion — ML4U (@moreliberty4u) April 24, 2018

She’s at least cleared up any confusion about her mental fitness.

😂🤣. You can’t make this stuff up!!! — Nanci Taylor (@nancitaylor1) April 24, 2018

Evergreen exit question:

Sh*ts and giggles?

***

Related:

WHOA, she was PISSED: Maxine Waters agrees with Trump, says Comey has no credibility (no, seriously!)