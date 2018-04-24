Over the weekend, Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti claimed that he was supposed to appear on Martha MacCallum’s Fox News show, “The Story,” but he had to cancel. Last night, MacCallum addressed it:

“Over the weekend Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump, told CNN that Fox News doesn’t seem to want him on our shows. That is not actually the case. In fact, Mr. Avenatti was scheduled to appear on this show tomorrow night, but this morning, he abruptly canceled the interview despite his pledge to appear on Fox News this week. So there you go.”

There we go. Or not. According to Avenatti, he didn’t “abruptly” cancel his appearance — and he took great offense to her saying that he did:

You are classless @marthamaccallum. I agree to go on your show tmrw and then had to cancel due to a commitment with the case that I explained to your producer first thing this AM. You respond by calling me out on your show and deceiving people?! #unprofessional #agenda #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 24, 2018

We may never know for sure exactly what happened, but S.E. Cupp, for one, found it hard to muster up sympathy for Avenatti given his harsh words about MacCallum:

Nah uh. You won’t find a person who agrees with you. @marthamaccallum is ALL class and a pro. You can be aggrieved about the booking without using baseless ad hominem attacks. Which, incidentally, do nothing for your client. Remember her, your client? https://t.co/mmKmF4HIKk — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 24, 2018

Ooooof. Avenatti was apparently stung, because he fired back:

You need not lecture me about my client, who has been represented admirably. Check the scoreboard. It was bush league to call me out and make it look like something it wasn’t just so she could represent and advocate for her “clients” – Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 24, 2018

But Cupp wasn’t having his self-righteous indignation:

Your client gains nothing by your slamming a news anchor for a petty tiff over your TV booking. Trust me, as a woman inclined to believe your client, calling another respected woman “classless” does not help your cause. Unless, maybe your cause is you. https://t.co/O1yenh0VSe — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 24, 2018

BINGO.

It looks pretty silly to argue "you won't find a person who agrees with you" when his Twitter feed reflects thousands who clearly do. I also love when non-lawyers try to school lawyers on ethical responsibilities to their clients as if they know anything abt client's interests — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) April 24, 2018

Great argument, “his Twitter feed.” No one who knows her would agree. Also, I’m not a lawyer, you’re right. But I can have opinions about how he’s representing his client on the 1000s of media hits he’s doing. And, though I believe her, the Avenatti press tour is not helping. https://t.co/ZdinKPKel3 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 24, 2018

She’s not a lawyer … but Avenatti would do well to take her advice.