Over the weekend, Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti claimed that he was supposed to appear on Martha MacCallum’s Fox News show, “The Story,” but he had to cancel. Last night, MacCallum addressed it:

“Over the weekend Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump, told CNN that Fox News doesn’t seem to want him on our shows. That is not actually the case. In fact, Mr. Avenatti was scheduled to appear on this show tomorrow night, but this morning, he abruptly canceled the interview despite his pledge to appear on Fox News this week. So there you go.”

There we go. Or not. According to Avenatti, he didn’t “abruptly” cancel his appearance — and he took great offense to her saying that he did:

We may never know for sure exactly what happened, but S.E. Cupp, for one, found it hard to muster up sympathy for Avenatti given his harsh words about MacCallum:

Ooooof. Avenatti was apparently stung, because he fired back:

But Cupp wasn’t having his self-righteous indignation:

BINGO.

She’s not a lawyer … but Avenatti would do well to take her advice.

