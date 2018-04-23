Chris Cuomo isn’t the only CNN hack obsessing over Donald Trump’s Twitter typos. Brian Stelter’s pretty disturbed, too:

Are typos distracting? Yes. Embarrassing? Hell yes. But if you’re drawing a direct line between spelling errors and policy ignorance, you’re doing it wrong.

Trending

Barack Obama couldn’t pronounce “corpsman.” So clearly he was unfit to be Commander in Chief of our military forces. Is that how this works?

Reminder: David Hogg makes way more spelling errors than Donald Trump. But there’s no shortage of people — including some supposed professional journalists — who want Hogg dictating national policy and maybe even being president someday. And Stelter even admitted to not correcting David Hogg’s false narratives … how can we trust you to get the big stuff right, Brian, if you can’t even tell the difference between an apple and a banana?

Well, one of the ones with the credibility problem:

This … is CNN.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Related:

‘Oh FFS’! CNN goes FULL bananas in new truth lecture that’s self-unawareness ‘comedy gold’

AWKWARD! Spelling Nazi Chris Cuomo gets outed as YUGE hypocrite — by HIMSELF

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterCNNDonald Trumpspellingtypos