Chris Cuomo isn’t the only CNN hack obsessing over Donald Trump’s Twitter typos. Brian Stelter’s pretty disturbed, too:

Why typos matter for the president AND the press: If you can't get the small stuff right, can you be trusted to get the big stuff right? https://t.co/3p4576c8a5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 23, 2018

Are typos distracting? Yes. Embarrassing? Hell yes. But if you’re drawing a direct line between spelling errors and policy ignorance, you’re doing it wrong.

Some of my best leaders in business were terrible spellers. This is yet another jab from someone who lives in a bubble. #hack — Dr.Venkman (@wordtooshort) April 23, 2018

I misspell on Twitter ALL the time. I fire things off on my phone and don't read it. Even fricking things I KNOW how to spell, I sometimes misspell. Sometimes my phone auto-corrects me wrong. This is why the media will be tuned out for ANY real stories on Trump. https://t.co/kaSUtaXvzv — Full Semi-Auto Mel (@Mellecon) April 23, 2018

Barack Obama couldn’t pronounce “corpsman.” So clearly he was unfit to be Commander in Chief of our military forces. Is that how this works?

Unreal. So you, obviously, said the same about Obama's speaking when he got off of Teleprompter, correct? Or Nancy Pelosi basically anytime she talks? Can you repost your videos of that? #Hypocrisy — Sean Cooan (@MinnTrusty) April 23, 2018

Reminder: David Hogg makes way more spelling errors than Donald Trump. But there’s no shortage of people — including some supposed professional journalists — who want Hogg dictating national policy and maybe even being president someday. And Stelter even admitted to not correcting David Hogg’s false narratives … how can we trust you to get the big stuff right, Brian, if you can’t even tell the difference between an apple and a banana?

And yet you get so much wrong, big and small, so clearly you can’t be trusted. — SilverFox409 (@cchatley55) April 23, 2018

I'd say the same with reporters. If you cant get a story right the first time can you really be trusted? I think not. You're the one with the credibility problem. #HaveYouSeenYourRatings ? https://t.co/EOeEwRqRSS — LaurieAnn 💫 (@mooshakins) April 23, 2018

Well, one of the ones with the credibility problem:

This … is CNN.

Worst person on TV. https://t.co/laI0icaKlW — Lee Doren (@LDoren) April 23, 2018

