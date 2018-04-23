As Twitchy told you yesterday, Tom Arnold went off on black conservative Candace Owens, culminating in a disgusting, vulgar tweet:

Oh dear. Looks like Tom accidentally deleted the tweet. pic.twitter.com/LSsbWWvffT — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 23, 2018

He deleted it, though not nearly quickly enough to make people forget that he’s a pig. Maybe he was hoping that this apology — which he didn’t come up with until today — would salvage his image:

@RealCandaceO I tweeted then deleted something yesterday that was offensive to you personally of course but also to many many other people including my wife. I am sorry. Period. It won't happen again. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 23, 2018

It won’t, huh?

Update: Tom apologized after (it seems) he got in trouble with his wife https://t.co/nGfRYW1TNg — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 23, 2018

Here’s the thing about Tom Arnold: He regularly spews bile at conservative women. It’s not as if this sort of thing is an anomaly for him. His nastiness and hatred run deep.

Just showing your true colors. — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 23, 2018

It's part of who you are. Your mental condition led you to behave the way you did and spew hateful vitriol. This has to do with how warped your values are. — Prince of Doges (@princeofdoges) April 23, 2018

It’s gonna take a lot more than a Twitter apology for Arnold to redeem himself.

Adjust your moral compass so that you won’t do things you have to apologize for later. — Dan (@bookmdan0) April 23, 2018

You need to address this hatred and anger inside you Tom. As a gay, Jewish conservative I spend more time justifying my right to hold my own opinions from voices like yours demanding who I am limits who I choose to be. This hate will destroy who you are. You can choose better. https://t.co/1MeyXFwsKq — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) April 23, 2018

