As Twitchy told you yesterday, Tom Arnold went off on black conservative Candace Owens, culminating in a disgusting, vulgar tweet:

He deleted it, though not nearly quickly enough to make people forget that he’s a pig. Maybe he was hoping that this apology — which he didn’t come up with until today — would salvage his image:

It won’t, huh?

Here’s the thing about Tom Arnold: He regularly spews bile at conservative women. It’s not as if this sort of thing is an anomaly for him. His nastiness and hatred run deep.

It’s gonna take a lot more than a Twitter apology for Arnold to redeem himself.

***

